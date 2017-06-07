 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
This Student Wrote 127 Pages in Response to an Infuriating Catholic School Assignment
Women's Health
Female Entrepreneurs Are Making Innovative Products For Your Period
Popsugar Pride
How a Moving Fan Letter Finally Convinced Me to Come Out of the Closet
Books
11 Books Written by or About Refugees to Add to Your Summer Reading List

Catholic School Student's Gay Marriage Class Assignment

This Student Wrote 127 Pages in Response to an Infuriating Catholic School Assignment

I go to a Catholic high school, and they wanted me to write a paper on why gay marriage is "wrong and dangerous", so instead I wrote this 127 page paper. from lgbt

One Catholic high school student in Missouri is going viral for sharing the details of their shocking religion class assignment — along with the epic way they responded to it.

Reddit user averagesmurf recently shared the above photo, showing the cover of their latest morality class assignment. The student's teacher allegedly assigned the high school students to write a paper about why gay marriage is "wrong and dangerous," but this teen had a little something different up their sleeve. Instead, they cranked out a whopping 127 pages about why gay marriage is actually "fabulous," backed up with Bible references and historical quotes.

The post garnered more than 900 comments from people who offered up both positive and negative reactions. Some praised the student's work, with one user saying, "Good job :) hope you got an A." Yet others were suspicious that the photo was a fluke, with another user writing, "This smells like bullsh*t to me, 127 pages is stupidly long and I doubt any school would assign an essay about the dangers of gay marriage."

ADVERTISEMENT

So, the student shared a few now-deleted snapshots of supposed pages from the assignment to prove its validity. The typed pages incorporate multiple Bible quotes and citations to support the student's argument that gay marriage should not be frowned upon by the Church. On top of that, the student offered up an in-depth explanation of what the assignment entailed.

Comment from discussion I go to a Catholic high school, and they wanted me to write a paper on why gay marriage is "wrong and dangerous", so instead I wrote this 127 page paper..

Though we may not know for sure whether this student's assignment was real, we sure hope it is, because it looks like some people in this world still need to broaden their viewpoint on this hot topic.

Join the conversation
US NewsRedditGay MarriageHigh SchoolDigital Life
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Opinion
How My Unlikely TV Habit Gives Me Newfound Hope For Democracy
by Chelsea Hassler
Facebook Brain Game With Fruit
Facebook
Solve the Brain-Teaser That Is Driving People on Facebook Insane
by Kelsey Garcia
Girl Scout Stand Up to Neo-Nazi Photo Czech Republic
Digital Life
This Photo of a Girl Scout Protesting a Neo-Nazi Is Incredibly Powerful
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
High School Holds Lunch-Shaming Roll Call
Parenting News
Why 1 School Put Students Through a Lunch-Shaming "Roll Call"
by Lauren Levy
Cool Graduation Gifts
Gifts for Teens
21 Cool Gifts That Graduates (Actually) Want
by Macy Cate Williams
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds