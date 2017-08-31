 Skip Nav
Nigella Lawson
This 1997 Clip Perfectly Shows How Princess Diana Changed the Narrative About Modern Feminism
This Comedian Just Proved It's Actually Pretty Darn Easy to Become a Mayor
Set Your Alarms Now: The iPhone 8 Is Coming in Early September
Save the Pikas! These Pikachu Look-Alikes Are in Serious Trouble

Behold the cutest residents in all of North America: pikas. These tiny balls of harmless brown fluff live in the western mountain ranges of the US, spending their days munching on a variety of plants and blessing the internet with extreme levels of cuteness. In other words, pikas are a national treasure.

But I'm heartbroken to share that these are dark times for our furry friends. According to a recent study published in PLOS One journal, climate change is to blame. Researchers have found that pikas are rapidly disappearing from their habitat in California's Sierra Nevada mountain range, where rising heat is threatening to all but eliminate the highly temperature-sensitive species.

Maybe Trump Will Believe in Climate Change After Learning This Fact About Grizzly Bears

Pikas typically live in the lower parts of mountain ranges, where it has historically been cool enough for them to thrive. But as temperatures climb, pikas are forced to climb to higher and higher elevation levels in search of cooler areas. Unfortunately, it now seems that no matter how high these pikas climb, they're unable to find temperatures cool enough, causing them to overheat and die.

While pikas do exist in habitats outside of the Sierra Nevada mountains, the loss of this area as a suitable home for the pika is a worrying indicator of the global-warming-induced problems we have in store. For now, we have to do everything in our power to save the precious pikas and every other four-legged friend who is depending on us to act on climate change. Ahead, bask in the adorable glory of the pika and be reminded of the little lives at stake in the fight against global warming.

Pensive Pika
Perusing Pika
Perching Pika
Proud Pika
Perky Pika
US NewsClimate ChangeEnvironmentAnimalsCalifornia
