 Skip Nav
Donald Trump
In 1997 Interview, Trump Joked About Giving Princess Diana an HIV Test
Politics
The Opioid Epidemic's Biggest Culprit Isn't Heroin Anymore — It's Something Deadlier
Politics
This Federal Judge Had a Brutal Rebuttal For Homophobic Business Owners

Cow on the Loose in Prospect Park Brooklyn October 2017

For a Few Mesmerizing Hours, This Cow Who Got Loose in Brooklyn Was All of Us


Updated at 2:45 p.m. ET: The Brooklyn cow was captured by the NYPD this afternoon. A requiem for the courageous animal is below.

It doesn't happen often, but every once in a while, there comes an event that's so weird and so wild that it brings us all together in a way we never could have possibly imagined. Oct. 17's event? A runaway cow evading capture in Brooklyn's Prospect Park.

The young bovine reportedly escaped a slaughterhouse, ran two full miles, and survived being hit by a car before turning the park's historic Parade Grounds into an impromptu bullring around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Local news station ABC7 streamed the ensuing NYPD-versus-cow standoff live on both Facebook and their website, captivating viewers in the local area as well as around the world — and, naturally, generating an insane amount of puns on social media. Naturally, #BrooklynCow began trending on Twitter soon after the live stream began.

Dozens gathered in the park to witness the once-in-a-lifetime event, cheering the cow on and urging officials to allow the animal to keep the freedom he so clearly had earned. The ensuing footage showed the power of one strong-willed individual against the system that has decided his fate, and frankly, acted as a symbolic reminder of the sheer, unadulterated beauty of freedom. A quick look at the reactions to the events shows what's evident to anyone who was watching: for a few hours today, we were all Brooklyn cow.

The NYPD managed to corner, capture, and cart the animal into custody by 1:30 p.m. But we couldn't be more grateful for those two hours and for the reminder of much, much, much simpler times. Read all the way down to the bottom of this post to relive the magic, thanks to the now-forever-documented livestream.

Original Story:
It doesn't happen often, but every once in a while, there comes an event that's so weird and so wild that it brings us all together in a way we never could have possibly imagined. Oct. 17's event? A runaway cow evading capture in Brooklyn's Prospect Park.

We'll have lots more to say on this later, but for now, watch the action on the live stream above. Because let's be real: today, this cow is all of us.



Join the conversation
US NewsNew York
Facebook
Try Solving This Math Puzzle That Is Making People Go Crazy on Facebook
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How to Order Food on Facebook
Food News
You Can Now Order Food While Scrolling Through Facebook, and It's Almost TOO Easy
by Erin Cullum
What Not to Post on Facebook
Tech Tips
6 Things You Should Never Post on Facebook
by Lisette Mejia
What Is Phubbing?
Digital Life
Even If You Don't Know What Phubbing Is, You're Probably Doing It
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Mark Zuckerberg's Yom Kippur Forgiveness Post 2017
2016 Election
In Yom Kippur Post, Mark Zuckerberg Seeks Forgiveness For Letting Facebook Divide the Country
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds