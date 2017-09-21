Mike Pence Has a Bunny Named Marlon Bundo and It's Really F*cking Cute

President Donald Trump's White House may contain plenty of divisive figures, but one exceptionally fluffy member remains above the political fray: Marlon Bundo, Vice President Mike Pence's rabbit. Named after actor Marlon Brando, the beloved black-and-white bunny clearly takes his BOTUS (Bunny of the United States, of course) duties seriously. He's been spotted spending time with children of military families and has even become the first-ever bunny to ride on Air Force Two. Most importantly, he is extremely cute.

So, if you're looking for some-bunny (sorry) to restore your faith in paw-litics (last one!), look no further than White House resident Marlon Bundo. Without further ado: the cutest snaps of our official BOTUS.