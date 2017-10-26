Finally, There's an App For Weed-Lovers to Find Smoke Buddies and Dates



Smoking weed is just as much, if not more, of a social activity as it is a solo one. But if you're bored of getting faded by yourself and your friends don't share your interest, where else could you look to recruit a smoking buddy? That's where High There! comes in. The self-proclaimed "cannabis social network" aims to connect you with fellow weed enthusiasts in your geographic location.

Just like other dating apps, High There allows you to browse through profiles and find your match. Event thought it first launched in 2015 as the "Tinder for tokers," the platform's purpose isn't limited to finding dates and hookups. "At the end of the day, it's really a meet-people/chat app where people connect for multiple reasons," High There CEO Darren Roberts told POPSUGAR. "There is a strong dating component but at the same time a friendship-establishing component, as well."

When creating your profile, you're prompted to add your interests and consumption methods, which will then be visible on your account. Most importantly, you're asked what kind of connection you're seeking — whether it's a relationship, friendship, smoking buds, or all of the above — so that other users know exactly what you're down for.



The app idea first came about when Roberts and his co-founder realized there was a demand for cannabis consumers to connect.

"There were a lot of people in our lives who turned to cannabis for multiple reasons, both socially and on the medical side," Roberts told us. "And there really wasn't a platform that existed out there for them to connect comfortably with other like-minded people."

If you've ever asked somebody whether or not they smoke weed, you know that it can be an off-putting question. With High There, you already know every user consumes or at the very least has an interest in marijuana.

Now approaching half a million users, the app's number one market is currently California, followed by New York, and then Colorado. Especially with the legalization of recreational usage officially starting in 2018 for California, Roberts expects an uptick of users next year.

"I think people are getting more and more comfortable with the idea that cannabis is a part of people's lives in multiple ways," Roberts said.