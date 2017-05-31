 Skip Nav
Trump Has Reportedly Asked World Leaders to Contact Him on His Cellphone
Politics
Donald Trump Asks Leaders to Call Him on His Cellphone

Trump Has Reportedly Asked World Leaders to Contact Him on His Cellphone


After traveling across the globe meeting with world leaders, the Associated Press reports that President Donald Trump has asked leaders to contact him on his cellphone.


Trump asking heads of state to call him on his cellphone is both a "breach of protocol" and an incredibly insecure form of communication. As the Associated Press reports, calls usually occur on secure phone lines. Otherwise, "calls are vulnerable to eavesdropping, particularly from foreign governments, national security experts say."

However, the internet saw a silver lining: memes. The internet reacted to Trump's reported questionable request with some pretty hilarious tweets. Although we don't support his antics, nor do we support replacing sweater-wearing Drake with our POTUS in the "Hotline Bling" music video, we're enjoying the memes that sprung out of this situation.

ADVERTISEMENT







Image Source: Getty / Sean Gallup
US NewsWorld NewsDonald Trump
