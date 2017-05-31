Trump Has Reportedly Asked World Leaders to Contact Him on His Cellphone



After traveling across the globe meeting with world leaders, the Associated Press reports that President Donald Trump has asked leaders to contact him on his cellphone.

BREAKING: President Trump has been urging world leaders to call him on his cellphone, raising security and secrecy concerns. — The Associated Press (@AP) May 31, 2017





Trump asking heads of state to call him on his cellphone is both a "breach of protocol" and an incredibly insecure form of communication. As the Associated Press reports, calls usually occur on secure phone lines. Otherwise, "calls are vulnerable to eavesdropping, particularly from foreign governments, national security experts say."

However, the internet saw a silver lining: memes. The internet reacted to Trump's reported questionable request with some pretty hilarious tweets. Although we don't support his antics, nor do we support replacing sweater-wearing Drake with our POTUS in the "Hotline Bling" music video, we're enjoying the memes that sprung out of this situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

…turns out there's already a gif for the Trump Hotline Bling joke re: telling countries to call him on his cellphone. pic.twitter.com/IJhflOYLRr — Dianna E Anderson (@diannaeanderson) May 31, 2017





In translation: Trump has been giving his insecure cell phone # to every hostile intelligence service there is. https://t.co/S3enIVrz03 — Dan Murphy (@bungdan) May 31, 2017













TRUMP: Hello, this is Donald Trump's cell phone

MERKEL [disguising her voice]: Hello, this is THE ORB — Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) May 31, 2017





He doesn't want transcripts or records of his conversations. He wants to hide his words even from his own administration. https://t.co/H5n869L7mY — Rachel Joy Larris (@RachelLarris) May 31, 2017



