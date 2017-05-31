Donald Trump Tweeted "Covfefe" and Now the Entire Nation Is Extremely Confused

Donald Trump is no stranger to making up some words, but his latest term has the entire nation going crazy trying to figure out what it means. Around midnight ET on May 31, President Trump took to Twitter to discuss only what we can assume was something about "fake news," but instead he created a new word thanks to a sleepy typo. "Despite the constant negative press covfefe," he wrote, and . . . that's it.

It only makes sense that he was trying to type "coverage," but his Twitter fingers got tired and just left it up to the rest of us to figure out what he meant. But there's also the possibility that he wrote "covfefe" knowingly and after publishing the tweet, he sat back, giggled, and watched the confusion unravel. Regardless, our lovely POTUS has since deleted the original tweet.

Just a few hours later, Trump tweeted again (*sigh*), laughing off his mistake and writing, "Who can figure out the true meaning of 'covfefe' ??? Enjoy!," seen below.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

Did he really just tell us to "enjoy"?! Trump should know that no good tweet comes after the hours of 10 p.m., unless you're watching The Bachelorette, of course.

Since Trump coined the new term "covfefe," social media has erupted with hilarious reactions. Even Urban Dictionary has a few funny definitions of the word. Check out some of the reactions to Trump's new word below.

Nevertheless, he covfefe'd — Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) May 31, 2017

If u think you're above covfefe you're part of the probfefe — Covfefe Feferstein (@kateberlant) May 31, 2017

President Trump did not make a typo. Period. And I better not read any negative covfefe about this -- Sean Spicer https://t.co/XpdUkXuIPI — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) May 31, 2017

It's been

One week since you covfefe — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) May 31, 2017

this is all going in the Library of Congress — Matt Pearce (@mattdpearce) May 31, 2017

Maybe Covfefe is Trump's safeword and he's finally telling us he's had enough. — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) May 31, 2017

Wakes up.

Checks Twitter.

.

.

.

Uh...

.

.

.

📈 Lookups fo...

.

.

.

Regrets checking Twitter.

Goes back to bed. — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) May 31, 2017