 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Donald Trump Tweeted "Covfefe" and Now the Entire Nation Is Extremely Confused
Politics
Here's How Anyone Can Run For Office (Including You!)
Opinion
People Are Loving This Photo of the First Gentleman of Luxembourg
Human Rights Campaign
Where Is the Asexual Representation in LGBTQ Pride?

Donald Trump Tweets Typo "Covfefe"

Donald Trump Tweeted "Covfefe" and Now the Entire Nation Is Extremely Confused

Donald Trump is no stranger to making up some words, but his latest term has the entire nation going crazy trying to figure out what it means. Around midnight ET on May 31, President Trump took to Twitter to discuss only what we can assume was something about "fake news," but instead he created a new word thanks to a sleepy typo. "Despite the constant negative press covfefe," he wrote, and . . . that's it.

It only makes sense that he was trying to type "coverage," but his Twitter fingers got tired and just left it up to the rest of us to figure out what he meant. But there's also the possibility that he wrote "covfefe" knowingly and after publishing the tweet, he sat back, giggled, and watched the confusion unravel. Regardless, our lovely POTUS has since deleted the original tweet.

Just a few hours later, Trump tweeted again (*sigh*), laughing off his mistake and writing, "Who can figure out the true meaning of 'covfefe' ??? Enjoy!," seen below.

ADVERTISEMENT

Did he really just tell us to "enjoy"?! Trump should know that no good tweet comes after the hours of 10 p.m., unless you're watching The Bachelorette, of course.

Since Trump coined the new term "covfefe," social media has erupted with hilarious reactions. Even Urban Dictionary has a few funny definitions of the word. Check out some of the reactions to Trump's new word below.

C-O-V-F.....

A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on

Image Source: Getty / Joe Raedle
Join the conversation
US NewsDonald Trump
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Opinion
An Alaska State Rep Thinks Women Are Using Abortions as an Excuse to Travel
by Terry Carter
Pope Francis Meeting Donald Trump Meme
Politics
Pope Francis Met Trump, and He Looks Pretty Damn Unhappy
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Solar Eclipse 2017 Stamps
US News
The USPS Is Releasing These Insanely Cool Stamps You'll Actually Want to Collect
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Opinion
FYI, The Pope Didn't Really Slap Donald Trump's Hand Away (Unfortunately)
by Brinton Parker
Trump Emmanuel Macron Handshake
Donald Trump
Macron's Handshake With Trump "Was Not Innocent"
by Eleanor Sheehan
Joe Biden Cornell University Commencement Speech
US News
by Terry Carter
Donald Trump's Subscription Box
Donald Trump
by Perri Konecky
La Guardia Cross Hide and Seek Video
Humor
by Alessia Santoro
Texas Lawmakers Fight Over Sanctuary City Bill
Texas
by Eleanor Sheehan
Pope Francis on Climate Change
Politics
Pope Francis Wasn't Shy About Sharing His Climate-Change Message With Trump
by Eleanor Sheehan
Harry Potter Hogwarts House Book Covers
Harry Potter
by Tara Block
Emmanuel Macron to US Climate Scientists Video
Politics
It’s No Surprise People Are Sharing a Video of Emmanuel Macron Subtly Dismissing Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds