 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
15 Awesome Gifts For People With Fuji Instax Mini Cameras (or Those Who Want One!)
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
15 Awesome Gifts For People With Fuji Instax Mini Cameras (or Those Who Want One!)

As fun as it is to scroll through photos on Instagram, nothing beats having a physical copy of your favorite memories in your hands. If you've got a friend who loves their Fuji Instax Mini camera — or if one of your loved ones has the camera on their wish list — they'll love receiving a gift that goes with their instant-film device. The best part? It doesn't matter whether they have the Instax Mini 8 or 9, because Fuji accessories fit both! See 15 awesome ideas ahead — from value bundle packs to frames — made just for Instax photos.

Related
The 19 Best Tech Accessories of 2017
Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera
$59
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
Urban Outfitters
One Snap A Day Instax Photo Journal
$29
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Home & Living
Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Camera Accessories Bundle
$28
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Urban Outfitters
Mini Instax Happy Holidays Glitter Picture Frame
$6
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Artwork
Fujifilm Instax Mini 8/9 Camera Case
$11
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Urban Outfitters
Instax Patterned Photo Album
$12
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Desktop Books
Fujifilm Instax Mini Film
$30
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
Urban Outfitters
Instax Acrylic Gallery Multi Picture Frame
$49
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Artwork
Fujifilm Instax Mini Floral Hard-Shell Camera Case
$28
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
Fujifilm Instax Mini Instant Film Giant Bundle
$85
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Mini Instax Color Filter Lens Set
$24
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
Urban Outfitters
Francis Photo Frame Banner
$34
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Furniture
Fujifilm Instax Mini Candy Pop Film
$18
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
Urban Outfitters
Amelia Glass Display Frame
$10
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Frames
Urban Outfitters
Instax Photo Sleeve Magnet Set
$8
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Decor
Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera
Photo Journal
Accessories Bundle
Happy Holidays Picture Frame
Case Bag
Photo Album
Fuji Instax Mini Film
Gallery Picture Frame
Hard-Shell Camera Case
Film Bundle
Color Filters
Frame Banner
Candy Pop Film
Display Frame
Magnet Set
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Gift GuideHolidayTech
Shop Story
Read Story
Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera
from urbanoutfitters.com
$59
Urban Outfitters
One Snap A Day Instax Photo Journal
from Urban Outfitters
$29
Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Camera Accessories Bundle
from amazon.com
$28
Urban Outfitters
Mini Instax Happy Holidays Glitter Picture Frame
from Urban Outfitters
$6
Fujifilm Instax Mini 8/9 Camera Case
from amazon.com
$11
Urban Outfitters
Instax Patterned Photo Album
from Urban Outfitters
$12
Fujifilm Instax Mini Film
from urbanoutfitters.com
$30
Urban Outfitters
Instax Acrylic Gallery Multi Picture Frame
from Urban Outfitters
$49
Fujifilm Instax Mini Floral Hard-Shell Camera Case
from urbanoutfitters.com
$28
Fujifilm Instax Mini Instant Film Giant Bundle
from amazon.com
$85
Mini Instax Color Filter Lens Set
from urbanoutfitters.com
$24
Urban Outfitters
Francis Photo Frame Banner
from Urban Outfitters
$34
Fujifilm Instax Mini Candy Pop Film
from urbanoutfitters.com
$18
Urban Outfitters
Amelia Glass Display Frame
from Urban Outfitters
$10
Urban Outfitters
Instax Photo Sleeve Magnet Set
from Urban Outfitters
$8
Shop More
Urban Outfitters Desktop Books SHOP MORE
Urban Outfitters
Ohh Deer Daily Planner Journal
from Urban Outfitters
$24
Urban Outfitters
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck By Mark Manson
from Urban Outfitters
$24.99
Urban Outfitters
Rick And Morty Volume 1 By Zac Gorman
from Urban Outfitters
$19.99
Urban Outfitters
Intelligent Change Productivity Plan Journal
from Urban Outfitters
$26
Urban Outfitters
Too Fat, Too Slutty, Too Loud By Anne Helen Petersen
from Urban Outfitters
$25
Urban Outfitters Home & Living SHOP MORE
Urban Outfitters
Pia Wooden Desk
from Urban Outfitters
$279
Urban Outfitters
Furry Llama Pillow
from Urban Outfitters
$49
Urban Outfitters
Plum & Bow Medallion Tapestry
from Urban Outfitters
$29
Urban Outfitters
Plum & Bow Faux Fur Pillow
from Urban Outfitters
$49
Urban Outfitters
Plum & Bow Faux Fur Throw Blanket
from Urban Outfitters
$79
Urban Outfitters Artwork SHOP MORE
Urban Outfitters
Cactus Landscape Tapestry
from Urban Outfitters
$49
Urban Outfitters
Walnut Wood Art Print Frame
from Urban Outfitters
$39
Urban Outfitters
Botanical Chart Tapestry
from Urban Outfitters
$59$49
Urban Outfitters
Bianca Green Louis Armstrong Told Us So Art Print
from Urban Outfitters
$12
Urban Outfitters
Maina Medallion Tapestry
from Urban Outfitters
$39$29
Urban Outfitters Home & Living AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
15 Awesome Gifts For People With Fuji Instax Mini Cameras (or Those Who Want One!)
by Nicole Yi
Gift Guide
Get That Money Ready! We Found 106 Gifts Every Woman on Your List Will Love
by Macy Cate Williams
Gift Guide
50 Sparkly Gifts For the Glitter-Obsessed Girl
by Macy Cate Williams
Gift Guide
21 Gifts For Your Wine-Loving Best Friend That Are Better Than a Bottle
by Nicole Yi
Urban Outfitters Artwork AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
58 Purr-fect Gifts For the Cat Lovers in Your Life
by Tara Block
Gift Guide
101 Gifts Your Best Friend Will Obsess Over
by Macy Cate Williams
Gift Guide
Don't Know What to Get Your Picky Pre-Teen? We've Got You Covered
by Sarah Siegel
Gift Guide
20 Affordable Gifts For Women in Their 20s
by Tara Block
Urban Outfitters Desktop Books AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
16 Thoughtful Gifts For Your Long-Distance Guy
by Nicole Yi
Gift Guide
27 Stranger Things Gifts You'll Be Tempted to Keep For Yourself
by Maggie Panos
Organization
33 Planners to Help You Get Your Sh*t Together in 2018
by Nicole Yi
Holiday Living
46 Affordable Gifts For Men in Their 20s
by Tara Block
Urban Outfitters Furniture AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
80 Perfect Presents For Every Woman in Your Life
by Macy Cate Williams
Holiday Living
23 Cool Home Gifts Your Friends Will Be Thrilled to Receive
by Macy Cate Williams
Organization
32 Gifts Every Organized Girl Will Obsess Over — All Under $40!
by Nicole Yi
Gift Guide
10 Things Even Better Than a Thank-You Note
by Tara Block
Urban Outfitters Desktop Books AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
mckennableu
sosageblog
stylefragment
ravayna
Urban Outfitters Home & Living AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
lauren_nicolle
saratoufali
metrogypsie
nicole_killeen
Urban Outfitters Artwork AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
bloomwithzum
amanda_holstein
thequeencitystyle
torilyn_m
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds