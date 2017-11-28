Fuji Instax Mini Camera Accessories
15 Awesome Gifts For People With Fuji Instax Mini Cameras (or Those Who Want One!)
As fun as it is to scroll through photos on Instagram, nothing beats having a physical copy of your favorite memories in your hands. If you've got a friend who loves their Fuji Instax Mini camera — or if one of your loved ones has the camera on their wish list — they'll love receiving a gift that goes with their instant-film device. The best part? It doesn't matter whether they have the Instax Mini 8 or 9, because Fuji accessories fit both! See 15 awesome ideas ahead — from value bundle packs to frames — made just for Instax photos.
One Snap A Day Instax Photo Journal
$29
Mini Instax Happy Holidays Glitter Picture Frame
$6
Instax Patterned Photo Album
$12
Instax Acrylic Gallery Multi Picture Frame
$49
Francis Photo Frame Banner
$34
Amelia Glass Display Frame
$10
Instax Photo Sleeve Magnet Set
$8
