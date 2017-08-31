We Can't Deny How Effing on Point This "Generic Millennial Ad" Is

If you work for a brand seeking to add millennials to its target audience, it may seem like a daunting task. But fear not, because Dissolve has you covered — well, kind of. As a company that licenses stock footage for commercials and TV shows, Dissolve's latest project is a hilariously satirical video called "This Is a Generic Millennial Ad" which features — you guessed it — a boatload of cliche stock footage.

At the beginning of the video, the narrator mockingly declares, "You are unique. You are different. You are special." Meanwhile, clips of young adults doing various "millennial-like" activities are played in the background as the narrator continues to rattle off tidbits that sarcastically describe the generation. "You dance all the time — in the street, in your room, and definitely with your eclectic group of friends." Although some of the stock footage is wildly over-the-top (see: a girl at the bow of a boat wearing a virtual-reality headset), others are actually relatively on point in capturing the essence of millennials, whether we like to admit it or not (see: multiple clips of people photographing their food).

The video really speaks for itself, so go ahead and watch it above if you're in need of a good ol' chuckle.