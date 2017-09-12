11 Surprising Revelations From Hillary Clinton's Most Candid Interview Yet



Hillary Clinton isn't exactly famous for her candor, and that's the precise reason why her Sept. 12 appearance on "Pod Save America" was so shocking. The hosts of the popular liberal podcast — who served as aides in the Obama White House — dropped by Clinton's Chappaqua, New York home the day before the release of her new book, What Happened, and what ensued was a surprisingly open sit-down. Clinton offered blunt commentary on her continuing rift with former opponent Bernie Sanders, President Donald Trump's increasingly worrying affinity for Russian President Vladmir Putin and much, much more. If this conversation is any indication, it's pretty safe to say that we can expect a far less guarded version of Hillary Clinton from here on out.

Below are just a few of the most interesting takeaways from the fascinating episode:

Once her primary campaign against Barack Obama was over, "it was over," and Clinton quickly moved to unite the party behind President Obama because she believed it was important. "I worked really hard to get him elected. I was still arguing with my supporters at the Denver convention, telling people, 'Don't be ridiculous, you've got to vote for Senator Obama, at the time.'" But she doesn't feel like Bernie Sanders did the same for her in 2016. "I didn't get anything like that respect from Sanders and his supporters, and it hurt," she said.

Clinton was blunt in her observations of Trump's authoritarian-like tendencies, offering her view that Trump doesn't just like Putin, but "wants to be like Putin", adding that he's attracted to "unaccountable, unchecked power." And finally, she opened up about why losing to Donald Trump was the last thing she ever expected to happen. On the difficulty of losing out to a candidate she described as "antithetical to everything I think is right about American politics," she said, "If I had lost to a republican — a normal republican — of course I'd be disappointed and I'd be really upset with myself, but this is beyond anything I had imagined." Same, Hillary. Same.