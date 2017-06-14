You Can Finally Hide Old Instagram Photos Without Deleting Them

If you're embarrassed about old Hipstamatic photos on your Instagram feed or hate the filters you used in the early days of the app, you can finally hide them. Instagram rolled out an update to the app that now includes the "Archive" feature, which lets you move photos off your feed and to a space only you can see.

You can still see any archived post and even move it back to your feed. The feature should be good news to anyone who wants to hide bad selfies, photos of ex significant others, or nonaesthetically pleasing photos. See how to use the new feature, available in the latest version of Instagram, ahead.