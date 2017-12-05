 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Instagram Stories Can Now Live On Forever With New Archive and Highlights Features
Microsoft
This Limited-Edition Xbox Is the Video Game Console We've All Been Waiting For
Humor
10 Elf on the Shelf Parodies That Are Even Better Than the Real Thing
Politics
The 4 Pieces of Advice Barack Obama Gave Donald Trump on Inauguration Day
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Instagram Stories Can Now Live On Forever With New Archive and Highlights Features

One of the biggest attractions of Instagram Stories has been the fact that the feature lets you capture any moment in time without making it a permanent thing. That being said, if you're anything like me, sometimes you don't realize at that exact moment just how much you actually want to keep that video forever and how it might just be the best thing you ever made. Nine times out of 10, it absolutely won't be as good as you remembered, but having the option to resurrect a Story is something I've certainly found myself thinking about on more than one occasion.

It's that sentiment that has driven the biggest Instagram profile update since 2013: as of Dec. 5, users will be able to keep their Stories forever using the new Archive function — and display the ones they're oh so proud of in a brand-new section at the top of each user's profile called Highlights. And in case you were wondering: yes, unless you choose to opt out of using Archive, every single Story you make will be automatically added to your Archive.

Ahead, we walk through exactly how to use each of these two brilliant new functions — so you won't ever again have to wish you saved your Stories from the night before.

Hello, Archive!
Only you can see your Stories in the Archive — and decide what you want to do with them.
But it's also optional.
And it's a snap to share each individual as a post or add to Highlights.
To create a Highlight, tap where it says "New" in a circle on the far left of your profile.
Then choose a Story from your personal Archive, pick a cover, and name it.
And voila! Now you've got Highlights on your profile.
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Digital CultureInstagramDigital LifeTech
Tech Tips
11 Free Organizational Apps to Help You Get Your Sh*t Together
by Nicole Yi
Funny Best Friend Texts
Humor
16 Texts Only a Best Friend Can Send
by Nicole Nguyen
Viral YouTube Math Problem
Digital Life
This Math Problem Will Make You Lose Your Mind
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Hope Chatbot Platform Helps You Take Action Against Trump
Donald Trump
Meet Hope, a Platform Designed to Turn Your Trump-Related Anxiety Into Action
by Chelsea Hassler
Uber Scheduled Rides With Upfront Fares and No Surge Pricing
Uber
Say Goodbye to Surge Pricing Forever With This 1 New Uber Feature
by Chelsea Hassler
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds