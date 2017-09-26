 Skip Nav
Donald Trump
Here's How You Can Help the People of Puerto Rico Recover From Hurricane Maria
Donald Trump
Fox News Interviewed a Witch Who Casts Monthly Spells on Trump, Because Why Not?
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Would Ellen DeGeneres Have Donald Trump on Her Show? Simply Put, Hell No
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Snapchat's New Filters Turn the Sky Into Stunning Masterpieces

Say goodbye to those cliched Snaps of sunsets and cloudless skies: with Snapchat's new sky filters, you can add a rainbow, make it a starry night, or create a beautiful sunset on any photo you take. The new feature is yet another example of the company being innovative in using augmented reality to enhance your everyday world.

To use the new filters, just take a photo that includes the sky. Snapchat will automatically detect the photo has the sky in the background and will let you swipe through to find a sky filter. You can expect to first see filters like a starry night or stormy clouds, but just like the 3D Bitmoji, these will change daily. The feature started rolling out to iOS and Android users on Sept. 25.

Unlike 3D World Lenses, you don't need to tap the screen to activate the filters — they just show up, like how the altitude, speed, time, and geofilters already do. Ahead, see some of the filters we've been able to play around with, then give them a try on your phone.

Related
Nope, You're Not Crazy — Your Bitmoji on Snapchat's Snap Map Do Change

This filter gives your skies some warm hues.
One filter adds clouds to your sky.
Another filter gives the impression you were in a thunderstorm.
This filter paints your sky into a starry night.
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
SnapchatTech TipsDigital Life
Join The Conversation
Tech Tips
Your Beloved Bitmoji Have Been Transformed Into a 3D Lens Filter on Snapchat
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How Do You Raise Money on Facebook?
Tech Tips
Here's How to Start a Personal Facebook Fundraiser to Help Hurricane Victims in Just 4 Easy Steps
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Guess the Colors Quiz
Humor
This Addicting Quiz Is Driving the Internet Mad
by Lisette Mejia
South Carolina Dog Abandoned by Owner in Jail
Digital Life
The Viral Story of This Tied-Up and Abandoned Dog Has an Unexpected Ending
by Kelsey Garcia
How Do I Delete My Facebook Account?
Tech Tips
The Simplest Way to Delete Your Facebook
by Caitlyn Fitzpatrick
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds