10 Stunning Space Photos That Will Make You Rethink Your Existence

If you're a space geek who dreams in constellations, auroras, and stars or just someone who loves looking at incredible photography, don't waste any more time and take a look at this year's shortlist for the Insight Astronomy Photographer of the Year contest.

The contest, which was open for submissions from Feb. 27 to April 7, includes nine different categories: Aurorae; Skyscapes; People and Space; Our Sun; Our Moon; Planets, Comets, and Asteroids; Stars and Nebulae; Galaxies; and Young Astronomy Photographer of the Year. The grand prize winner wins £10,000 and will have their photos in an exhibition at the Royal Observatory Greenwich beginning Sept. 16.

The shortlisted photos ahead (which were chosen from a list of more than 140 photos) include a title and a description from Insight about the image. The winners will be announced on Sept. 14.