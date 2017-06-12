Ivanka Trump Gets Real About the Media's "Viciousness," and the Internet Fires Back

 Skip Nav
Ivanka Trump opened up in an interview on Fox and Friends about what it's been like to work in Washington since her father took office, and the internet couldn't help but roast her. One of the show's cohosts, Brian Kilmeade, asked the first daughter on June 12 how she's been managing to stick to her duties despite the constant media backlash, to which she admitted that it's been pretty difficult.

"There's a level of viciousness that I was not expecting," she said. "I was not expecting the intensity of this experience, but this isn't supposed to be easy." She also went on to further explain how she was "blindsided" by the "distractions" and "ferocity" of Washington DC. You can see her explain it ahead.


Of course, people simply couldn't resist calling her out on social media for her comments, specifically the tidbit about the "viciousness" surrounding her father's presidency. Many Twitter users used this as an opportunity to point out that it's not the media that's brutal, but rather President Donald Trump himself.

ADVERTISEMENT








It kind of seems like Trump is seeking pity for this so-called "ferocity," but she probably should've thought twice about her word choice in the first place. The internet will always snatch up any opportunity to roast her father's polarizing actions and she'll need to get used it for three and a half more years.

Image Source: Getty / Brendan Smialowski / AFP
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds