Hey Trump, Need Some Ice to Soothe J.K. Rowling's Latest Twitter Burn?

It's a known fact that J.K. Rowling isn't afraid to speak her mind about President Trump. The bestselling author consistently proves that her effortless way with words extends far beyond the Harry Potter series, and her latest jab at Trump practically set Twitter ablaze.

During Trump's visit to Texas, he was briefed on Hurricane Harvey, and journalist Jonathan Tilove released the following quote from the POTUS.

.@realDonaldTrump "Harvey. It sounds like such an innocent name, but isn't." pic.twitter.com/NuCwZFVG0f — jonathantilove (@JTiloveTX) August 29, 2017

Aaaand *cue the facepalm.* Of course, Rowling couldn't resist snatching up the opportunity to fire off one of her famously witty comebacks — and it surely didn't disappoint.

Close your eyes. Open a telephone directory. Point at the page. Open your eyes. That's the name of the person who could do better than this. https://t.co/Zd3Feox1Gz — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 29, 2017

J.K. Rowling, we now pronounce thee Queen of Twitter Burns.