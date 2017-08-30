 Skip Nav
The 6 Most Important Issues in the World, According to Millennials
J.K. Rowling Tweet About Trump and Hurricane Harvey

Hey Trump, Need Some Ice to Soothe J.K. Rowling's Latest Twitter Burn?

It's a known fact that J.K. Rowling isn't afraid to speak her mind about President Trump. The bestselling author consistently proves that her effortless way with words extends far beyond the Harry Potter series, and her latest jab at Trump practically set Twitter ablaze.

During Trump's visit to Texas, he was briefed on Hurricane Harvey, and journalist Jonathan Tilove released the following quote from the POTUS.

Aaaand *cue the facepalm.* Of course, Rowling couldn't resist snatching up the opportunity to fire off one of her famously witty comebacks — and it surely didn't disappoint.

J.K. Rowling, we now pronounce thee Queen of Twitter Burns.

Image Source: Getty / John Phillips / Win McNamee
