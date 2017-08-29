You Weren't the Only One Who Caught a Trump Connection in the Game of Thrones Finale

Kit Harrington as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones.

As I watched the Game of Thrones finale with my boyfriend on Sunday night, a certain mini monologue by Jon Snow made us both pause thanks to its seemingly obvious subliminal message about Donald Trump. We weren't the only ones who made the connection — several internet commenters were quick to draw a comparison, and even former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci appeared to not-so-subtly subtweet the Trump administration with a quote from the speech:

"When enough ppl make false promises words stop meaning anything and then there are no more answers only better and better lies" --Jon Snow — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) August 28, 2017

This is a comment on the Political Establishment. They are worried. The people are on to them and more change is coming. https://t.co/xUlDmdNfwv — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) August 28, 2017

Now, in a new interview with Variety, Game of Thrones actor Liam Cunningham — who plays Davos in the series — admits the connection to real-life events wasn't lost on the cast and crew. In the Q&A, published on Aug. 28, Cunningham revealed that Kit Harrington actually first did a full dress rehearsal of the scene the very day Donald Trump was elected. He says the real-life events certainly were top of mind on set as Jon Snow gave his speech about how "when enough people make false promises, words stop meaning anything."

"That speech that Jon Snow gave about the nature of lies and what's been said, and what happens if we don't stick to our word — we filmed that on exactly the day that a certain POTUS was elected and it had incredible resonance while we were filming it," Cunningham told the publication.

Liam Cunningham (Davos) in Game of Thrones.

"The [election] results had just been announced the morning we filmed that particular scene — that particular day of that scene with Mr. Kit Harington. We may have been rehearsing that scene. But that was the first time that Kit Harington had said those words on that platform in that scene. So it had a certain resonance, I'm sure you'll understand."

When the interviewer asked Cunningham if the election was something everyone on set had been talking about, the actor shot back, "Was there a person on the planet not discussing that election?"