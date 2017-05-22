A Sinkhole Opened Up in Front of Mar-a-Lago Because Nature Has Officially Spoken

On May 22, the official website for the town of Palm Beach advised residents that a sinkhole had opened up directly in front of Mar-a-Lago. According to a traffic alert, the four-by-four foot sinkhole formed near a newly installed water main in front of the president's estate, also commonly referred to as the Winter White House.

Small sinkhole opens up on the road just outside of President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort near a new water main. https://t.co/taa8rTaDbM pic.twitter.com/hUxmMVa75w — ABC News (@ABC) May 22, 2017





Shortly after the advisory was posted, the Palm Beach Daily News reported on the sinkhole proving that this is in fact, real life. Now, distribution crews have closed off the area and will be doing some digging to assess the severity of the situation. In the meantime, the town has cautioned local residents to drive carefully and pay attention to signs . . . traffic signs, that is, not signs from above.

The metaphorical significance of it all was not lost on the internet, as people quickly took to Twitter to share their "theories."

Trump starts fucking with mystical orbs and the next day a sinkhole opens in front of Mar-a-Lago. He has no idea what he's unleashed. — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) May 22, 2017





A sinkhole opened up in Mar-a-Lago which means even Florida is trying to get rid of Trump. — carolyn (@CarolynTheKiddo) May 22, 2017





@townpalmbeach @Fahrenthold But it is a beautiful sinkhole. The best sink hole in history. A model sinkhole for all future sinkholes. — John Maguire (@JohnMag99047565) May 22, 2017





"Give us a sign, God."

[sinkhole appears in front of Mar-A-Lago]

"Hm, can't be sure that's anything."https://t.co/oTrfQkYBxR — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) May 22, 2017





Trump has previously been criticized for spending too much time at Mar-a-Lago and away from the White House. In April of 2017, the Center For American Progress created a website that keeps tabs on the president's trips to the luxury resort and golf club. According to the website, his frequent stays in Mar-a-Lago and his golf course in Bedminster, NJ, have cost $26 million in tax dollars thus far.