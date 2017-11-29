Today Show Host Matt Lauer Fired From NBC News Due to "Inappropriate Sexual Behavior"

After more than 20 years of working for NBC News, Today show host Matt Lauer has been fired due to complaints about "inappropriate sexual behavior" in the workplace. Co-anchor Savannah Guthrie joined Hoda Kotb to make the announcement on Nov. 29, prefacing the news by stating, "this is a sad morning here at Today and at NBC News."

Guthrie went on to read an email that NBC News chairman Andy Lack sent to the organization's employees earlier that morning to explain the situation. The letter noted that although it was the first complaint made against the TV journalist in his more than two decades at NBC News, there was reason to believe it "may not have been an isolated incident."

Matt Lauer has been terminated from NBC News. On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. As a result, we've decided to terminate his employment. pic.twitter.com/1A3UAZpvPb — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 29, 2017

After reading the letter, Guthrie expressed her devastation over the news, saying, "We just learned this moments ago, just this morning. As I'm sure you can imagine, we are devastated, and we are still processing all of this." She continued, "Hoda, for the moment, all we can say is we are heartbroken. I'm heartbroken for Matt. He is my dear, dear friend and my partner and he is beloved by many people here. And I'm heartbroken for the brave colleague who came forward to tell her story, and any other women who have their own stories to tell."