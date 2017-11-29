 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Today Show Host Matt Lauer Fired From NBC News Due to "Inappropriate Sexual Behavior"
Photography
15 Stunning Photographs For This Year's Nat Geo Nature Photo Contest
Women
A Day in the Life of a Female Wildland Firefighter
Women's Health
Female Entrepreneurs Are Making Innovative Products For Your Period

Matt Lauer Fired From NBC News

Today Show Host Matt Lauer Fired From NBC News Due to "Inappropriate Sexual Behavior"

After more than 20 years of working for NBC News, Today show host Matt Lauer has been fired due to complaints about "inappropriate sexual behavior" in the workplace. Co-anchor Savannah Guthrie joined Hoda Kotb to make the announcement on Nov. 29, prefacing the news by stating, "this is a sad morning here at Today and at NBC News."

Guthrie went on to read an email that NBC News chairman Andy Lack sent to the organization's employees earlier that morning to explain the situation. The letter noted that although it was the first complaint made against the TV journalist in his more than two decades at NBC News, there was reason to believe it "may not have been an isolated incident."

After reading the letter, Guthrie expressed her devastation over the news, saying, "We just learned this moments ago, just this morning. As I'm sure you can imagine, we are devastated, and we are still processing all of this." She continued, "Hoda, for the moment, all we can say is we are heartbroken. I'm heartbroken for Matt. He is my dear, dear friend and my partner and he is beloved by many people here. And I'm heartbroken for the brave colleague who came forward to tell her story, and any other women who have their own stories to tell."

Image Source: Getty / Mike Coppola
Join the conversation
US NewsSexual HarassmentThe Today ShowNBCMatt Lauer
Sterling K. Brown
You Definitely Missed Dr. K Foreshadowing This Major This Is Us Season 2 Plot Line
by Alessia Santoro
Things to Never Say to a Healthy Eater
Funny Fitness
10 Things to Never Say to a Healthy Eater
by Caitlyn Fitzpatrick
Rebecca's Quote About Parenting on This Is Us
Mandy Moore
Rebecca Explaining "What It Means to Be a Parent" on This Is Us Had Us Nodding Through Sobs
by Alessia Santoro
The Today Show Halloween Costumes 2016
Nostalgia
As Usual, the Today Show's Hosts Owned Halloween With Their Elaborate Costumes
by Quinn Keaney
Slang Words in Spanish
Latina Living
25+ Slang Words in Spanish You Need to Know
by Vivian Nunez
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds