Mexico Hit by Major Earthquake on Sept. 19, 2017

Mexico Rocked by 7.1 Earthquake on Anniversary of Major 1985 Quake

Updated at 5:15 p.m. ET to reflect revised death toll.

Central Mexico was rocked by a 7.1-magnitude earthquake on Sept. 19, causing buildings to sway and topple as many broke for lunch. The epicenter of the quake was located about 60 miles outside of Mexico City, and more than 42 people have been confirmed dead by officials so far. The tremor is the second one to hit the country this month.

The timing of the quake is uncanny; just hours before the quake hit, millions took part in emergency drills, which take place every year on the anniversary of the major 1985 quake that killed nearly 10,000 people. Thirty-two years after the catastrophic event, the people of Mexico are still coping with the losses and lessons of that fateful September day.

Below, we've pulled together some of the most jaw-dropping videos that have come in from Mexico City of the aftermath of the quake. And we'll absolutely be keeping the people of Mexico in our hearts as search and rescue efforts continue.

Terremoto en #Mexico #Terremoto

A post shared by Sergio Carlo (@sergiocarlo) on

Que dolor tan grande escuchar gritos llenos de miedo, mucha fuerza mi México querido. Señor, te pedimos bendigas a tu pueblo, no nos desampares y dale fuerza a quienes lo necesitan. #mexico #OrandoPorMexico

A post shared by Alejandra Espinoza (@alejandraespinoza) on

Sismo en México magnitud 7.1 Hoy toda la información #Terremoto #Sismo #Temblor #Mexico #CDMX

A post shared by erazno y la chokolata (@eraznoylachokolata) on

#19septiembre #mexico #terremotomexico #terremoto #sosmexico #ayudaamexico

A post shared by comentemos! (@comentemos) on

Image Source: Getty / Ronaldo Schemidt
