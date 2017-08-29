 Skip Nav
Donald Trump
Joe Biden: Trump's "Willingness to Divide This Nation Knows No Bounds"
Netflix
This Old Ad Will Make You Realize Just How Far Netflix Has Come
Hurricane Harvey
Meet the Heroes of Hurricane Harvey
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The 6 Most Important Issues in the World, According to Millennials

We all know that millennials have a lot of feelings. It's that abundance of feelings that countless brands, marketers, and entrepreneurs have seized upon, crafting their products to the needs of the 20-something, shifting their messaging to be more in line with the ideals that millennials embrace. But while it's easy to identify and target a specific demographic, success among a particular generation is far less frequent. It can be incredibly difficult to separate what a group cares most about from what it is they want others to believe is their raison d'être — and those two sentiments are not always in line with one another.

As the first age group to enter maturity with access to the internet and social media, millennials have a unique brand of public persona that can sometimes be completely independent from an individual's true feelings. As a result, it's hard to predict what apps will be popular with millennials a week from now — let alone what global issues they find to be of most concern. That is, until the Global Shapers Survey came along.

Now in its third year, the World Economic Fund's annual poll measures the pulse of millennials on issues ranging from economic inequality to climate change and everything in between. The nearly 25,000 participants in the 2017 survey came from 186 different countries, and those involved were asked questions pertaining not only their city or town, but also about the world they live in.

Ahead, we've highlighted the top six issues that matter the most to millennials, according to this year's study. For a more in-depth look at what these findings mean, check out the full report or head over to the Global Shapers site for more information.

6. Government Accountability and Transparency, Corruption
5. Religious Conflicts
4. Poverty
3. Income Inequality and Income Discrimination
2. Large Scale Conflict, Wars
1. Climate Change and Destruction of Nature
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
US NewsMillennialsWorld News
Join The Conversation
Get the Dish
Our Take on P.F. Chang's Chicken Lettuce Wraps
by Brandi Milloy
Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady Buy NYC Apartment
Celebrity Real Estate
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady's Apartment Might Be Even More Beautiful Than They Are
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Pad Thai Recipe | Video
Food Video
A Pad Thai Recipe That's Better Than Takeout
by Brandi Milloy
Hunter McGrady Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Interview
Beauty Video
As Sports Illustrated's Curviest Model, Hunter McGrady Knows Sexy Suits All Sizes
by Kirbie Johnson
Pumpkin Pie Fidget Spinner
Food Video
by Megan Lutz
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds