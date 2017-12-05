The 4 Most Popular Memes of 2017

2017 may have been a year of turmoil politically, but boy has it been a damn good year for memes. The last 12 months have featured more insanely viral moments than ever before, and it's become something of a coping mechanism to use those images and ideas to represent what we're going through at any given time.

In order to take a look back at the year that was, the good people at Tenor — the top GIF keyboard across iOS and Android, as well as many of our most used social media apps — have pulled together the most shared memes on the platform in 2017. Just like our list of the best GIFs this year, the winners embody a whole lot of feelings that we've all experienced with each passing news cycle and trend.

So, without further ado, scroll through the top four memes of 2017 ahead.