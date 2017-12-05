 Skip Nav
This Limited-Edition Xbox Is the Video Game Console We've All Been Waiting For
The 4 Most Popular Memes of 2017

2017 may have been a year of turmoil politically, but boy has it been a damn good year for memes. The last 12 months have featured more insanely viral moments than ever before, and it's become something of a coping mechanism to use those images and ideas to represent what we're going through at any given time.

In order to take a look back at the year that was, the good people at Tenor — the top GIF keyboard across iOS and Android, as well as many of our most used social media apps — have pulled together the most shared memes on the platform in 2017. Just like our list of the best GIFs this year, the winners embody a whole lot of feelings that we've all experienced with each passing news cycle and trend.

So, without further ado, scroll through the top four memes of 2017 ahead.

4. Trump Draws
3. Cash Me Outside
2. Salt Bae
1. Think About It
