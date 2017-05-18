Hear the Powerful Words This Man Used to Break Up a Teenage Brawl

On March 20, a four-minute video of a New Jersey man stopping a fist fight between two teenagers, with just the power of his words, was uploaded to Facebook. All it took was a few of his wise words about taking responsibility for one's self and being aware of one's surroundings to help both of the young men realize that their tense street brawl was not worth it. The video has already been viewed more than 32 million times, with many people labeling the peacemaker as a model citizen.

"Ya'll are men," 26-year-old Ibn Ali Miller tells the teenagers. "Look, they still laughing. You're upset," he says while pointing out how one of the boys so-called friends was laughing at him, instead of with him. "Ya'll got parents . . . Don't make your parents look like this," he tells the crowd of onlookers who are recording the powerful moment on their cellphones.

"Ya'll shake hands," Miller says, encouraging the teenagers to end their petty feud before things get any uglier. "If ya'll don't shake hands, I'm not leaving."

In the end, the young men eventually shake hands and call a truce. The compelling video helped lead to Miller being honored in Atlantic City just two days later. "I'm crying because this whole situation just deeply saddens me," Miller says, wiping back tears. "The fact that it's unbelievable? It should be very believable," he says about his decision to step in and help out the youth in his community. "It should be very believable. It should be a norm."

Miller also shares his spotlight with the two young men who were mature enough to stop fighting. Watch the emotional clip here: