Pipe Bomb Explodes in "Attempted Act of Terror" in New York City Subway Station

At 7:20 a.m. ET on Dec. 11, a 27-year-old man detonated a pipe bomb in the walkway between two of the busiest subway stations in Manhattan. Four people suffered minor injuries as a result of the blast, and the suspect — identified by police as Brooklyn resident Akayed Ullah, an immigrant from Bangladesh — was taken to Bellevue Hospital with burns and cuts to hands and abdomen. It is believed that the individual was acting alone, and the bomb failed to detonate fully.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio labeled the incident an "attempted terrorist attack" in a press conference about two hours after the suspect was taken into custody. The NYPD said that the pipe bomb that Ullah detonated was an "improvised low-tech explosive device," with John Miller, NYPD deputy commissioner for counterterrorism, adding that the device was "affixed to his person with a combination of Velcro and zip ties."

As a result of the incident, subway service throughout New York City was delayed and spotty — but as crowded as ever. "We're not gonna let these jerks ruin our lives," one commuter told Newsday. Officials have not confirmed a motive or any connection to any larger terrorist group at this time.