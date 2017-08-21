 Skip Nav
Donald Trump
The Trump Family Is Bankrupting the Secret Service, Because Vacations
Digital Life
11 Hilarious Reactions That Will Make Any Solar Eclipse FOMO Disappear Immediately
US News
12 Photos of the Solar Eclipse That Will Make Your Heart Swell

Paul Ryan Confused by Dabbing Teen

Watch This Teen Become a National Hero After Dabbing in Front of a Confused Paul Ryan

After the new Congress had been sworn in on Jan. 3, Kansas Representative Roger Marshall and his family posed for a photo with Speaker Paul Ryan. Before the photographers had a chance to snap a picture, Speaker Ryan noticed Rep. Marshall's teenage son Cal making an odd gesture. The 17-year-old was posing mid-Dab, a dance move popularized by rappers and athletes (most notably Carolina Panthers player Cam Newton).

Paul Ryan was unfamiliar with the popular gesture and was confused by the pose. In the video, Ryan can be heard asking Cal, "Are you all right?" and then, "You want to put your hand down? Were you going to sneeze? Is that it?" The chuckling teen finally lowered his arm for the photo.

According to a tweet by Speaker Ryan, he has since learned that the gesture is called Dabbing, but still doesn't quite understand it.

And representative Marshall reassured Speaker Ryan that Cal has been grounded, but we have a feeling it might have been worth it for Cal.

Related
The 4 Most Joe Biden Moments From His Final Swearing-In Ceremony
Watch Stephen Colbert Hilariously Point Out What Trump and Jesus Have in Common
It's a Miracle: Elizabeth Warren and Donald Trump Actually Agreed on an Issue

Join the conversation
US NewsPaul RyanPolitics
Join The Conversation
Donald Trump
by Chelsea Hassler
Trump White House Gender Wage Gap
Politics
The Gender Pay Gap in Trump's Administration Is Even Worse Than We Originally Thought
by Chelsea Hassler
Do Young Women Like Ivanka Trump?
Politics
An Overwhelming Majority of Young Women Say They Dislike Ivanka Trump
by Victoria Messina
Mitt Romney Charlottesville Comment
Donald Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Blake Farenthold Blames Female Senators For Healthcare Bill
Opinion
GOP Congressman Accused of Sexual Harassment Blames Female Senators For Healthcare Bill Fail
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds