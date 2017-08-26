11 Badass Quotes From Boundary-Breaking Ladies to Celebrate Women’s Equality Day

In honor of National Women's Equality Day on Aug. 26, we've gathered some quotes from women who've helped pave a historic path for women in the US and across the world. National Women's Equality Day commemorates women's suffrage; on Aug. 26, 1920, the 19th Amendment to the US Constitution was passed, granting women the right to vote.

From Malala Yousafzai to Michelle Obama, these heroines have contributed to the advancement of women's rights immeasurably. We will forever be grateful for their kickass accomplishments and ever-inspiring words.