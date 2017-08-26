 Skip Nav
US News
12 Photos of the Solar Eclipse That Will Make Your Heart Swell
Donald Trump
A Definitive, Ongoing List of All the People the Trump Administration Has Parted Ways With So Far
Reddit
6 Shocking Revelations About Nazi Germany, Straight From a 95-Year-Old Who Lived Through It
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
11 Badass Quotes From Boundary-Breaking Ladies to Celebrate Women’s Equality Day

In honor of National Women's Equality Day on Aug. 26, we've gathered some quotes from women who've helped pave a historic path for women in the US and across the world. National Women's Equality Day commemorates women's suffrage; on Aug. 26, 1920, the 19th Amendment to the US Constitution was passed, granting women the right to vote.

From Malala Yousafzai to Michelle Obama, these heroines have contributed to the advancement of women's rights immeasurably. We will forever be grateful for their kickass accomplishments and ever-inspiring words.

Malala Yousafzai
Amy Poehler
Sheryl Sandberg
Michelle Obama
Hillary Clinton
Sonia Sotomayor
Gloria Steinem
Madeleine Albright
Toni Morrison
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Emma Watson
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
QuotesWomen
Join The Conversation
Relationships
10 Little Things That Mean So Much to Women
by Nicole Yi
What Is Disneybounding?
Nostalgia
An Undercover Disney Princess Shares the Secrets of Disneybounding
by Tara Block
Signs Your Mom Is Your Best Friend
Humor
Are You and Your Mom BFFs? Here's How to Know For Sure
by Macy Cate Williams
Should I Elope?
Advice
I Always Swore I Would Elope — Here’s What Changed My Mind
by Lisa Peterson
Woman Hands Out Notes to Embrace Femininity
Women
by Hedy Phillips
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds