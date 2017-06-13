 Skip Nav
7 Tweets That Perfectly Sum Up How Legendary Sports Reporter Doris Burke Is
11 Books Written by or About Refugees to Add to Your Summer Reading List
The Trump-Comey Meeting Sounds Like a Lifetime Original Movie

Reactions to Doris Burke at the 2017 NBA Finals

7 Tweets That Perfectly Sum Up How Legendary Sports Reporter Doris Burke Is

ICYMI, it's 2017, and women are making themselves known in fields that have previously been dominated by men. By far one of our favorite examples is Doris Burke, an analyst and reporter for the NBA and WNBA. The 51-year-old mother of two — who is known for taking notoriously tough interviewees to task — was the breakout MVP of last night's NBA Finals, earning the adoration and awe of viewers across America.

When the Cleveland Cavaliers took on the Golden State Warriors, you bet your ass Burke was there in the midst of the action. She demonstrated her remarkable ability to remain calm, cool, and collected while asking hard-hitting questions in the midst of the post-game chaos. Take her interview with Kevin Durant, for example:

Doris may have been our favorite part of the championship game — and the internet seems to agree. Ahead, read eight on-point tweets that sum up Burke's iconic status and her poised sideline reporting skills.

Image Source: Getty / Ronald Martinez
