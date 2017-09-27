 Skip Nav
Donald Trump
A Reminder of What Colin Kaepernick's #TakeAKnee Protest Is Actually About
Viral Videos
This Video of the Total Solar Eclipse Will Remind You How Stunning Space Is
Donald Trump
Yes, Puerto Ricans Are US Citizens — and So Are Residents of These 3 Other Territories

Rep. Mark Warner Calls Republican Women "Eye Candy"

Congressman and Pastor Says "If It Wasn't Sexist," He'd Call His Female Colleagues "Eye Candy"

Rep. Mark Warner of North Carolina, who is also a pastor, is facing some blowback after his comments about his female colleagues. Why? In a meeting of the Republican Study Committee on Sept. 26, of which Warner is chairperson, the religious and political leader greeted the group thusly: "The accomplished men and women of the RSC. And women. If it wasn't sexist, I would say the RSC eye candy, but we'll leave that out of the record." Guess what? That statement did not get left out of the record!

The Republican Study Committee, a conservative group, counts "preserving traditional values" among its main goals. Only 16 of its 160 members are women. (Warner is not to be confused with Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, who shares his name.) Speaking of "traditional values": Warner also became the cochair of the hyperconservative Congressional Prayer Caucus in January. The group promotes legislative prayer and "religious freedom," which critics say oversteps the bounds of religion's place in government. Their most notable effort lately is a push to overturn the Johnson Amendment, which bars religious organizations from supporting or opposing political candidates.

Warner did later apologize for his eye candy comment when reached by CNN — kind of. "During a press event today, I made a flippant remark meant to be lighthearted but fell short," Warner said. "I'm proud of the women who serve in our RSC leadership."

Unfortunately, by dismissing his casual objectification of the women he works alongside as "lighthearted," Warner's apology fell pretty flat.

Image Source: Photo Courtesy Congressman Mark Walker
Join the conversation
US NewsSexismPolitics
Join The Conversation
Barack Obama
No, White Friend — You Weren't "Embarrassed" by Barack Obama
by John Pavlovitz
Secret Service Budget Completely Depleted by Trump Travels
Donald Trump
The Trump Family Is Bankrupting the Secret Service, Because Vacations
by Chelsea Hassler
Representative Pete Olson Prenatal Care Comment
Politics
A Representative Who Doesn't Get How Sex Works Wonders Why Men Should Pay For Prenatal Care
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Trevor Noah's Response to the NFL National Anthem Protests
Politics
by Kelsey Garcia
Jimmy Kimmel Asks Americans Where North Korea Is on a Map
Politics
Here's What Happens When You Ask Americans to Locate North Korea on a Map
by Chelsea Hassler
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds