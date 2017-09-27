Congressman and Pastor Says "If It Wasn't Sexist," He'd Call His Female Colleagues "Eye Candy"

Rep. Mark Warner of North Carolina, who is also a pastor, is facing some blowback after his comments about his female colleagues. Why? In a meeting of the Republican Study Committee on Sept. 26, of which Warner is chairperson, the religious and political leader greeted the group thusly: "The accomplished men and women of the RSC. And women. If it wasn't sexist, I would say the RSC eye candy, but we'll leave that out of the record." Guess what? That statement did not get left out of the record!

The Republican Study Committee, a conservative group, counts "preserving traditional values" among its main goals. Only 16 of its 160 members are women. (Warner is not to be confused with Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, who shares his name.) Speaking of "traditional values": Warner also became the cochair of the hyperconservative Congressional Prayer Caucus in January. The group promotes legislative prayer and "religious freedom," which critics say oversteps the bounds of religion's place in government. Their most notable effort lately is a push to overturn the Johnson Amendment, which bars religious organizations from supporting or opposing political candidates.

Warner did later apologize for his eye candy comment when reached by CNN — kind of. "During a press event today, I made a flippant remark meant to be lighthearted but fell short," Warner said. "I'm proud of the women who serve in our RSC leadership."

Unfortunately, by dismissing his casual objectification of the women he works alongside as "lighthearted," Warner's apology fell pretty flat.