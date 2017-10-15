6 Damning Revelations About the Trump Presidency, Straight From a GOP Senator

President Donald Trump has once again started a war on Twitter — and this time, his opponent isn't about to take the flak lying down.

On Oct. 8, Trump took to his favorite social media platform to tear into a fellow Republican in Congress. "Senator Bob Corker 'begged' me to endorse him for re-election in Tennessee. I said 'NO' and he dropped out (said he could not win without... my endorsement). He also wanted to be Secretary of State, I said 'NO THANKS.' He is also largely responsible for the horrendous Iran Deal!" Trump tweeted, adding, "...Hence, I would fully expect Corker to be a negative voice and stand in the way of our great agenda. Didn't have the guts to run!" It was just one among several attacks on the Tennessee senator, who currently heads up the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and is serving out his so-called lame duck term after deciding not to run for reelection. Corker, for his part, quickly became one of the few individuals in the president's party to actually fight back against him.

"Mr. Corker flatly disputed that account, saying Mr. Trump had urged him to run again, and promised to endorse him if he did," reads an astounding exposé published by The New York Times only hours after the tweetstorm. "But the exchange laid bare a deeper rift: The senator views Mr. Trump as given to irresponsible outbursts — a political novice who has failed to make the transition from show business."

That's right: a member of the GOP collaborated with one of Trump's most-hated "fake news" sources to come clean about how he — and much of the Republican party — feels about the 45th president of the United States. Corker, himself a former real estate developer-turned-politician, was previously seen as the closest thing Trump had to an ally in Washington. But that didn't stop him from, according to The Times, finding "cathartic satisfaction by portraying Mr. Trump in terms that most senior Republicans use only in private." Oh, and did we mention that Corker took to Twitter after Trump's tirade to suggest that the White House has effectively become an adult daycare center?

It's a shame the White House has become an adult day care center. Someone obviously missed their shift this morning. — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) October 8, 2017

Below, we've pulled some of the most jaw-dropping revelations from The New York Times's exclusive story — and you can bet we'll be following the ongoing drama in what now is very clearly becoming a war between the sitting president and his party.