Report: Al Franken Will Resign From His Senate Seat Tomorrow
Senators Call For Al Franken's Resignation December 2017

Report: Al Franken Will Resign From His Senate Seat Tomorrow

Image Source: Getty / Mark Wilson

Updated on Dec. 5 at 2:25 p.m. PT: Minnesota Public Radio is now reporting that Franken is preparing to resign tomorrow. The news organization's story sources a Democratic official who says they spoke directly to Franken as well as to members of his staff. MPR reports that Franken is discussing his plans with family at his home in Washington.

Original story: In the wake of a series of high-profile sexual misconduct, harassment, and assault allegations across the political spectrum this Fall — along with the Dec. 5 news that Rep. John Conyers will step down for that very reason — Democratic senators are calling for Minnesota Senator Al Franken to resign effective immediately.

On Nov. 16, KABC radio host Leeann Tweeden recounted a 2006 incident in which Franken forcibly groped and kissed her during a USO Tour. Since that time, several additional women have come forth to share similar stories, and Franken has become the subject of a Senate Ethics Committee investigation into the matter. Franken, for his part, has issued repeated apologies and statements expressing his regret about past behavior — and the Democratic contingent of Congress had remained largely silent on the issue until Dec. 6, when the calls started to arise across social media.

So far, 11 Democratic senators have said they believe he should step down from his position. Below, we've pulled together their posts — and we'll continue to update this story if and when additional members of Congress come forward.

1. New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand

2. Hawaii Senator Mazie Hirono

3. Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill

4. New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan

5. California Senator Kamala Harris

6. Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin

7. Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey

8. Indiana Senator Joe Donnelly

9. Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown

10. Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow

11. Washington Senator Patty Murray

