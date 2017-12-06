Report: Al Franken Will Resign From His Senate Seat Tomorrow

Image Source: Getty / Mark Wilson

Updated on Dec. 5 at 2:25 p.m. PT: Minnesota Public Radio is now reporting that Franken is preparing to resign tomorrow. The news organization's story sources a Democratic official who says they spoke directly to Franken as well as to members of his staff. MPR reports that Franken is discussing his plans with family at his home in Washington.

Original story: In the wake of a series of high-profile sexual misconduct, harassment, and assault allegations across the political spectrum this Fall — along with the Dec. 5 news that Rep. John Conyers will step down for that very reason — Democratic senators are calling for Minnesota Senator Al Franken to resign effective immediately.

On Nov. 16, KABC radio host Leeann Tweeden recounted a 2006 incident in which Franken forcibly groped and kissed her during a USO Tour. Since that time, several additional women have come forth to share similar stories, and Franken has become the subject of a Senate Ethics Committee investigation into the matter. Franken, for his part, has issued repeated apologies and statements expressing his regret about past behavior — and the Democratic contingent of Congress had remained largely silent on the issue until Dec. 6, when the calls started to arise across social media.

So far, 11 Democratic senators have said they believe he should step down from his position. Below, we've pulled together their posts — and we'll continue to update this story if and when additional members of Congress come forward.

1. New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand

2. Hawaii Senator Mazie Hirono

3. Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill

Al Franken should resign. — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) December 6, 2017

4. New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan

It is clear that Al Franken has engaged in a pattern of egregious and unacceptable behavior toward women. He should resign. — Sen. Maggie Hassan (@SenatorHassan) December 6, 2017

5. California Senator Kamala Harris

Sexual harassment and misconduct should not be allowed by anyone and should not occur anywhere. I believe the best thing for Senator Franken to do is step down. — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) December 6, 2017

6. Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin

I believe it is best for Senator Franken to resign. — Sen. Tammy Baldwin (@SenatorBaldwin) December 6, 2017

7. Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey

I agree with my colleagues who have stepped forward today and called on Senator Franken to resign. We can't just believe women when it's convenient. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) December 6, 2017

8. Indiana Senator Joe Donnelly

Joe is calling for Senator Franken to resign. pic.twitter.com/ff5i1rnhJs — Senator Joe Donnelly (@SenDonnelly) December 6, 2017

9. Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown

I have listened to them. I have listened to my female colleagues, to women I work with and women in my life. And I agree the time has come for Senator Franken to step aside. — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) December 6, 2017

10. Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow

Sexual harassment is unacceptable. I believe Senator Franken should do the right thing and resign. — Sen. Debbie Stabenow (@SenStabenow) December 6, 2017

11. Washington Senator Patty Murray