South Park's Premiere Didn't Set Off Viewers, but It Did Trigger Amazon's Alexa and Google Home

Image Source: Comedy Central

South Park made its return to television on Sept. 13, and for the first time in a long time, it was met with praise and rave reviews for its handling of some of the darker aspects of life in the age of Donald Trump. But while the audience may have found the uncharacteristic subtlety of the episode pleasant, it was their devices that were triggered — literally.

The season 21 opener saw the disenfranchised adults of South Park rise up against the real threat to American jobs — artificial intelligence and machine learning — and drew more than a few parallels to the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, VA. But no episode would be complete without a secondary storyline featuring perpetual schoolkids Eric Cartman and Stan Marsh, who took the opposite stance of their parents and embraced the ultimate enemy, Amazon's Alexa and Google Home, with open arms.

There's a catch, though. The swearing and South Park-esque phrases that the kids threw at the devices actually had an IRL effect: viewers immediately lit up Twitter with videos showing their devices being activated by the onscreen dialogue. And while this wasn't the first time this type of technique has been used — remember when Burger King did it with an ad earlier this year? — it definitely was the first time that it was done in such strong language (and frankly, with such hilarious results).

Below, we've found a couple of videos in which viewers were able to capture the action. And it goes without saying that these contain language that is very much NSFW.

