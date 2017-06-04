We Can't Get Enough of Steph Curry's High Kick During Game 1 of the NBA Finals

During Game 1 of the 2017 NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors made it clear that they're seeking revenge after losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers last year. While Kevin Durant was getting attention from Rihanna and the Warriors did beat the Cavs, Steph Curry is the one who really deserves an applause. After the point guard drilled a three-point shot, he celebrated in one of the most epic ways imaginable: with a set of high kicks.

Check out the celebration below.

Steph Curry with the long 3 and the high step pic.twitter.com/UazxKT5BXB — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) June 2, 2017





Curry may be one of the best shooters the league has ever seen, but honestly, if the team loses the series, he's got a high kick that could land him a new career. We're thinking either a Rockette, a cheerleader, or even a punter for the NFL. The Warriors still remain undefeated in the playoffs this season, but we'll see if any of the Cavaliers players can beat Curry's high kick.

Keep reading to see some of the hilarious reactions to Curry's celebratory high kicks.

When you turn on the lights in your room and see a spider pic.twitter.com/inEYKdb6jR — Eric Fawcett (@Efawcett7) June 2, 2017





When you gotta make sure you're not wearing these. pic.twitter.com/VxF8OhMs9W — Karen Howell (@karenehowell) June 2, 2017





If the league doesn't work out for curry, he's got this to fall back on😅 pic.twitter.com/TD1fzAZbaB — Jamie (@jmefaith16) June 2, 2017





When you see that roach that owes you rent crawling around on the kitchen floor #warrios #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/2PbrN5O9oH — Emmie Ay (@BUTTERFLY0187) June 2, 2017



