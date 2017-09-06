The 1 Tweet That Perfectly Sums Up Trump's Decision to End DACA

 Skip Nav
Stephen Colbert is a funny guy. Before he ever moved into the spotlight himself, Colbert was a correspondent on The Daily Show, reporting on the day-to-day madness of America in the late '90s and early '00s and delivering one-liners that perfectly toed the line between jokey and real talk. For years after that, he played a part that required him to embody all of the values that he deplores most — yes, if you somehow missed the memo, The Colbert Report was a parody — and did so with a tone that made us all laugh uncontrollably at his backhanded dismissal of the craziest news of the day.

Though he's now the host of a major late-night show on a far more serious television network, every now and again (and mostly on Twitter), we see the Colbert who used to come forth nightly on Comedy Central. Sept. 5 was one of those days. In the wake of the Trump administration's decision to rescind the DACA program and put the lives of 800,000 young people in jeopardy, Colbert took to Twitter to speak truthiness to madness.

And here's our truthiness, for what it's worth: we've never agreed with a tweet quite so much as we agree with this one.

