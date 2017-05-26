 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Prepare to Spit Out Your Water When You Hear What These Men Think About Birth Control
Opinion
FYI, The Pope Didn't Really Slap Donald Trump's Hand Away (Unfortunately)
Opinion
This Judge Worried a Man Who Raped His Teen Sister Would Face a "Stigma," So He Gave Him Probation
Donald Trump
Trump Pushed His Way to the Front of NATO Leaders Because of Course He Did
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 9  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Prepare to Spit Out Your Water When You Hear What These Men Think About Birth Control

A recent study is causing quite the uproar, and once you learn about its findings, you'll likely want to scream in frustration, too. PerryUndem, a non-partisan public opinion research firm, surveyed slightly more than 1,000 registered voters nationwide about contraceptives and the policies that surround them. One statistic in particular really stood out among the rest.

Only 37 percent of men noted that they had benefitted personally from women having access to affordable birth control. Allow me to repeat that: only 37 percent. That meant a whopping 52 percent of men who stated they did not personally benefit from the presence of affordable birth control (with the other remaining percentage saying they were unsure about the matter or refusing to answer).

Related
Someone Get This Girl an Award For Her Sign Comparing Viagra and Birth Control

Apparently these men are unable to comprehend how many babies they could have potentially had roaming the earth if it weren't for birth control. As news of this survey's particularly ludicrous finding spread across social media, so did the plethora of disgusted reactions from people who couldn't seem to wrap their heads around the absurdity of it all. Check out their reactions ahead.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
US NewsWomen's RightsTwitterStudiesBirth Control
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Politics
These Male Lawmakers Joked That Women Should Go to the Zoo to Get an Abortion
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Twitter Reactions to RompHim Kickstarter
Humor
26 Reactions to the RompHim That Are Gloriously Thirsty
by Brittney Stephens
Ivanka Trump Blank Name Tag Photo
Digital Life
The Internet Is Having a Field Day With This Photo of Ivanka Trump's Name Tag
by Terry Carter
Advice
I Forgot to Take My Birth Control; What Should I Do?
by Tara Block
Kate Middleton and Pippa Middleton Wedding Pictures
The Royals
by Brittney Stephens
Tweets About Being Latino
Humor
17 Tweets About Growing Up Latinx That'll Have You Nodding So Hard
by Emilia Benton
George and Amal Clooney Nursery Details
Celebrity Homes
Amal Clooney Waited 6 Months to Decorate Her Nursery For Good Reason
by Terry Carter
Purrrmaid Necklaces on Etsy
Instagram
Animal-Lovers Will Flip Over These Adorable "Purrrmaid" Necklaces
by Terry Carter
Benefit Cosmetics Wonder Woman Makeup Collection
Beauty Trends
by Victoria Messina
Activist Memory Banda Q&A
Women
Meet the 19-Year-Old Activist Fighting Against Child Marriage
by Eleanor Sheehan
Donald Trump Pushes Prime Minister NATO Summit
Donald Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
What Is Stealthing?
Women's Health
Yes, "Stealthing" Is Sexual Assault, and We Should Be Prosecuting the Men Who Practice It
by Macy Cate Williams
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds