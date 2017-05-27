 Skip Nav
The Moment This High School Student Found Out He Was Graduating Will Wreck You
Opinion
FYI, The Pope Didn't Really Slap Donald Trump's Hand Away (Unfortunately)
Teachers
Teacher Gives 13-Year-Old Student "Most Likely to Become a Terrorist" Award
Opinion
It’s Time to Kick Uber to the Curb

Teacher Surprises Student With Cap and Gown Video

The Moment This High School Student Found Out He Was Graduating Will Wreck You

One influential high school teacher recently uploaded a heartwarming video of her student's reaction when he found out he would be graduating this year. "When you surprise your student with his cap and gown!" Kimberly Wimbish captioned the now-viral video on her Facebook page. Wimbish later explained that Jamias Howard, a senior at Griffin High School in Griffin, GA, didn't know he would graduate.

Wimbish shared that Howard reportedly had to miss out on his final semester due to "unforeseen problems." But, despite his obstacles, he still "worked so hard" to earn his diploma. The dedicated teacher reportedly met with Howard every day after school to make sure he completed his assignments in order to walk with his class. "I appreciate it. I love you so much . . . Thank you so much for what you do for me," Howard told Wimbish in the emotional clip.

Grab a tissue and watch the full video above.

People on social media applauded Wimbish for her unwavering support of Howard. "I love the kindness of both the teacher and student, he will go far if given a chance. All it take is one person like his teacher to make a difference," one person wrote. "You're so amazing. The world need more people like you that cares about the kids education other than being there just for the pay check. God will truly bless you for your wonderful deed. Kids education matters," another person commented. Howard is expected to graduate from high school on May 27.

US News
Latest News
