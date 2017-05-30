Teen at Center of Portland Attack Thanks Victims: "Without Them, We Probably Would Be Dead"

Destinee Mangum, one of the targets of hate speech on a MAX train, thanks strangers for saving her life. pic.twitter.com/sefmOAyIVt — FOX 12 Oregon KPTV (@fox12oregon) May 28, 2017

On May 26, Destinee Magnum and her Muslim friend were riding the train in Portland, OR, when a man sitting nearby directed an anti-Muslim rant at them. Although the girls moved away from the passenger, Jeremy Joseph Christian, he continued to scream at them. When three other passengers intervened, Christian started slashing them and ended up killing Ricky Best, 53, and Taliesin Namkai-Meche, 23, and injuring Micah David-Cole Fletcher, 21.

"He told us to go back to Saudi Arabia and he told us we shouldn't be here, to get out of his country," Magnum recalled, explaining that her 17-year-old friend was wearing a hijab. "He was just telling us that we basically weren't anything and that we should kill ourselves."

Arguments led to punches, which eventually escalated to Christian stabbing these men to death. "We turned around while they were fighting and he just started stabbing people and it was just blood everywhere," she said. "We just started running for our lives."

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, Magnum is offering her sincere gratitude to the men who lost their lives to help her and her friend.

"I just want to say thank you to the people who put their life on the line for me, they didn't even know me," she tearfully told Fox 12 Oregon. "They lost their lives because of me and my friend, and the way we looked. I just want to say thank you to them and their family, and that I appreciate them. Without them, we probably would be dead right now."

Christian was arrested after attempting to flee on foot and now faces charges of aggravated murder and attempted murder.

These men sacrificed their lives for these two teenagers and are true heroes. While Magnum sadly said she blames herself for their deaths, the internet has rallied to support and remind her that their deaths are NOT her fault, and their courageous actions are nothing short of inspirational.

#DestineeMangum my prayers are with you. This is not your fault, and I too, am so thankful for the fine heroes that saved your life. https://t.co/4no3QsZgeQ — I'm Amy 🌈❄️ (@iamamybare) May 29, 2017





Destinee Mangum please stay strong and know that the people who lost their lives protecting you did so with love in their hearts. — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) May 29, 2017





They did not die because of you. They died because of a hateful, ignorant, pathetic, EMBOLDENED piece of trash. https://t.co/Slieadp763 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 29, 2017





@fox12oregon Peace to you Destinee. None of this is on you. NONE. — #theorb it works. (@gdtrble) May 28, 2017





Dear #DestineeMangum,



It wasn't your or your friend's fault. It never was, never is, and never will be.#Portlandheroes — Spider Mann (@spidermann) May 29, 2017





People stopping to remember victims of Max stabbing at Hollywood Transit Center. #fox12 #maxstabbing pic.twitter.com/T6G6JnA8Jz — Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) May 29, 2017



