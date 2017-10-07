 Skip Nav
Las Vegas Shooting 2017
Woman Who Witnessed Las Vegas Shooting Says It Was an "Out of Body" Experience
Space
This Year's Harvest Moon Is a Little Peculiar, and You Won't Want to Miss It
Digital Life
The Internet Can't Handle This Kickstarter Campaign That Basically Reinvented the Tent
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The 5 Most Asinine Moments of Trump's Puerto Rico Trip

Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Maria slammed Puerto Rico, many of the island's 3.4 million residents are still without power, clean drinking water, or any form of communication. Despite the unthinkable destruction the Category 4 storm inflicted on Puerto Rico, President Donald Trump has spent a great deal of the two weeks criticizing the commonwealth and its leadership, and as a result, nobody really believed that Trump's Oct. 3 trip to tour the island would go swimmingly — but at the same time, nobody really thought it would go quite as badly as it did.

Ahead, we've pulled together five of the most objectively bonkers moments of Trump's one-day trip to Puerto Rico. We've included audio and video where possible in order to show the full extent of the absurdity — and be forewarned that all of this really did happen, despite how much that we wish we were just making it all up.

?
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Hurricane MariaHurricane IrmaUS NewsPuerto RicoPoliticsDonald Trump
Stephen Colbert
The Weed Analogy About Gun Control Actually Makes Perfect Sense
by Lindsay Miller
Tucker Carlson Interviews Witch About Trump on Fox News
Donald Trump
Fox News Interviewed a Witch Who Casts Monthly Spells on Trump, Because Why Not?
by Chelsea Hassler
Debra Messing Speech at the 28th Annual GLAAD Media Awards
Debra Messing
Debra Messing Calls Out Ivanka Trump: "It's Time to Do Something"
by Terry Carter
Republican Glenn Grothman Comments About Planned Parenthood
Politics
This Congressman Thinks You Can Buy Birth Control at Grocery Stores
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
What Is Wealthsplaining?
Politics
by Kyle Fitzpatrick
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds