UK Politician Suggests "Same-Sex Trains" Are a Good Way to Stop Sexual Assault

There is by no means a simple solution to combating and eliminating sexual assault on public transportation. One UK politician, however, is of the belief that the problem could easily be solved if women just rode in same-sex cars. Chris Williamson, a shadow minister in the UK, believes the same-sex train car idea is "worth consulting about," a comment that instantly drew ire from members of parliament.

But Williamson was not deterred, reviving the same-sex train car idea by retweeting an article about it on Aug. 21. The "solution" was first floated by Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the British Labour Party, in 2015. In an interview with Politics Home, Williamson first put forth his support. "Complemented with having more guards on trains, it would be a way of combating these attacks, which have seen a very worrying increase in the past few years," he said. "I'm not saying it has to happen, but it may create a safe space. It would be a matter of personal choice whether someone wanted to make use of it."

The idea of a same-sex train car isn't new (and is practiced in countries like Germany), but it does suggest that those who sexually assault people aren't the problem — and women are. As a result, that's what two members of parliament tweeted about in response to Williamson.



Mick Whelan, the general secretary of train drivers union ASLEF, says it falls on the train companies to invest more in security and keep passengers safe. "It's up to the privatized train operating companies to make sure every space is safe on every train," Whelan said to The Guardian. "I am calling on the train companies to stop taking staff off trains and stations, putting profit before passengers, and ensure our railways are safe." We couldn't agree more.

Image Source: Stocksnap / Alex Klopcic
Women's RightsWorld NewsSexual Assault
