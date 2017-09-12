Here's What You Need to Know About Apple's New Face ID on the iPhone X

After months of speculation, on Sept. 12, Apple finally gave us the technology we've been waiting on for years: facial recognition. That's right, the new iPhone X edition will have machine-learning-driven Face ID, giving your phone the ability to recognize your face and your face the ability to open your phone — and of course, completely doing away with the "home" button and the Touch ID feature.

Apple says that Face ID will be infinitely more secure than Touch ID; outside of any "evil twins" or genetic relatives, there's only a one in 1,000,000 chance that anyone outside of the owner would be able to unlock the phone with their face. How exactly did they do this? Well, there are a couple things going on here:

The iPhone X comes fully locked and loaded with the TrueDepth camera system : It's made up of an infared camera, flood illuminator, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, speaker, microphone, front camera, and dot projector. Combined, the TrueDepth system creates IR dots that are pushed through neural networks to create mathematical models, which are run through in order to unlock the phone. In other words, it's light years ahead of the tech that stood behind the Touch ID mechanism.

Ahead, check out Face ID in action and explore the features that will finally be part of our everyday lives in just a few short weeks. The iPhone X will enter presale on Oct. 27 and is expected to ship on Nov. 3.