 Skip Nav
opinion
Why in the World Was Roger Ailes Memorialized During the Emmy Awards?
Politics
Donald Trump's Latest Attack on Hillary Clinton Is Downright Childish
Humor
10 Elf on the Shelf Parodies That Are Even Better Than the Real Thing

What Is the Committee to Investigate Russia?

The Committee to Investigate Russia Launches to Combat the Russian Threat With Knowledge

Nearly a year after Russia successfully interfered in the 2016 election, one thing remains abundantly clear: America can never let its guard down when it comes to the Russian threat to our democratic process. While we still don't have definitive answers on much of what elapsed during the lead-up to the election — or, frankly, have a plan for what we can do to prevent this sort of thing going forward — what we do have is an issue that individuals on both sides of the aisle are desperate to get to the bottom of. It's against this backdrop that the nonprofit, nonpartisan Committee to Investigate Russia was launched on Sept. 19.

The group's advisory board is a who's who of the most outspoken individuals in America today: former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, award-winning actor and director Rob Reiner, former George W. Bush aide and current Atlantic editor David Frum, AEI scholar Norm Ornstein, famed military historian Max Boot, and popular conservative pundit Charlie Sykes. And their mission? To educate the public on the threat that we face from Russia and to serve as a central location for updates, news, and information on all things related to the issue.

"This isn't about politics, which is why this project is backed by both conservatives and liberals and people with such deep national security expertise," Reiner told The Hill, adding, "It's about a foreign invasion. It's important that every American, regardless of party, can stay informed about and understand this critical threat."

Check out a promo trailer for the effort above — featuring none other than Morgan Freeman! — or head over to the newly launched CIR website for more information on what the group plans to do going forward.

Join the conversation
US NewsPoliticsRussiaDonald Trump
Join The Conversation
Politics
by Terry Carter
Nancy Pelosi's Response to Manterruption
Donald Trump
by Lisa Peterson
What Does Donald Trump Eat?
Donald Trump
What President Trump Eats Every Day — and Why This Nutritionist Has Her Concerns
by Kelsey Garcia
Busy Philipps Confused For Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Twitter
Busy Philipps
by Ryan Roschke
What Is the Order of Succession to the Presidency?
Donald Trump
18 People Who Are in Line For the Presidency If Trump Is Impeached
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds