Everything You Need to Know About Hurricane Irma



Less than a week after Hurricane Harvey — and before the devastating storm has even fully cleared out of the continental United States — another massive tropical storm brewing in the Atlantic, Irma, has been upgraded to a hurricane. And Hurricane Irma might be headed our way.

While meteorologists are predicting that the storm is at the very least a week away from landfall, hurricane expert Dan Kottlowski told Accuweather that "Irma is likely to become a major hurricane and could become a Category 4 well before it reaches the Lesser Anteilles." We'll continue to monitor developments as and when they happen and update this story, but here's what we know as of Aug. 31:

Hurricane Irma is currently a Category 3 storm, with winds reaching 115 mph. It's moving slowly, though, in the north-northwest direction at around 12 miles per hour. Here's what the wind speeds look like as of 4:30 on Aug. 31:

It's hard to say where the storm will head at this stage — models typically can't predict a storm's full trajectory when it's more than a week away — so experts will be able to speak to the expected landfall at some point over the holiday weekend. Research states that storms which form close to the equator — specifically at the Intertropical Convergence Zone, or ITCZ — are likely to develop a higher amount of strength and velocity, so we'll definitely be keeping an eye on the area. NOAA is currently tracking the direction of the hurricane as follows:

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.