 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The Latest Social Media Challenge Is a Game Everyone Played as a Kid
Politics
Here's How Anyone Can Run For Office (Including You!)
Popsugar Pride
40 People Reflect on What Pride Means to Them
Popsugar Pride
For Me, Marching in Pride Isn't an Option — It's a Responsibility
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 9  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
The Latest Social Media Challenge Is a Game Everyone Played as a Kid

Every few months, the internet graces us with a funny and ridiculous challenge. Last year, we had the Running Man and Mannequin challenges. So far this year, we've seen the Get Out and How Bow Dah challenges. Now, prepare to be part of the Floor Is Lava Challenge, a game straight out of your childhood.

The Floor Is Lava Challenge is easy: tell someone the "floor is lava" and that person has five seconds to find higher ground. It's a game you probably played as a kid, except now you can join everyone else on the internet and do it. According to Mic, the challenge took off when Instagram user kevinfreshwater posted a video compilation of him and his friend Jahannah James doing it. Look for examples ahead of what exactly the Floor Is Lava Challenge is, and then go try it yourself.

Related
This High School Celebrated Meme Day Because the Internet Is a Strange and Beautiful Thing

Previous Next
Join the conversation
InstagramSocial MediaTwitterChallengeDigital Life
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Donald Trump
Trump Pushed His Way to the Front of NATO Leaders Because of Course He Did
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Rose Gold Hair Color Inspiration
Spring Beauty
Concrete Proof That Rose Gold Is the Perfect Rainbow Hair Hue
by Emily Orofino
Is Draco Malfoy a Werewolf?
JK Rowling
J.K. Rowling Says This Theory About Draco Malfoy Isn't True but We're Skeptical
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Mom's Message to Her Middle Child
Kids
If You Have a Middle Child, Please Spend 2 Minutes Reading This Mom's Message
by Kate Schweitzer
What Is the #BlackHairChallenge?
Beauty Trends
by Terry Carter
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds