This Iron Worker's Moving Political Ad May Bring You to Tears — and Make You Wish He Wins



You might want to grab some tissues — and your wallet — after watching a new political ad from a US Army veteran looking to challenge Paul Ryan in the 2018 election. Randy Bryce, who is also a cancer survivor and union iron worker, released a compelling ad on June 19, stating his ambition to run and defeat Ryan for his seat in Wisconsin's first congressional district.

In the video, you'll see Bryce's mother talk about her problems with multiple sclerosis, right after a clip of Ryan talking about repealing Obamacare. The point? Ryan's approach to health care in this country would hurt someone like Bryce's mother. Bryce goes on to say: "I decided to run for office because not everybody is seated at the table — and its time to make a bigger table."



Ryan won reelection in 2016 against Democrat Ryan Solen. He will, however, face Paul Nehlen in the GOP primary for the 2018 election. (Nehlen lost to Ryan in the 2016 primary.) Watch Bryce's ad ahead and prepare to feel inspired.