Why This New Feature Coming to Uber Might Make You a Better Passenger

You're about to become the best Uber passenger ever thanks to a new feature rolling out for drivers. Starting Sept. 26, Uber will begin rolling out "Feedback for Riders," which lets UberPOOL and UberX passengers receive constructive criticism in the app. The goal of the feature is to make Uber rides a more pleasant experience for both people involved.

Before you start panicking about every single Uber ride, here's what you should know: you'll only get feedback if you're "dinged" by a driver three times in a 30-day period. Drivers who give you less than five stars will have a choice to pick from six different categories to let you know what went wrong. The categories are: attitude, wait time, number of riders, patience, wanted new route, and cleanliness. So, for example, if you get feedback three different times that you're always requesting a new route, you'll see that the next time you open the app. An example of what it looks like from a driver's point of view is below.

For now, the feature is only rolling out to riders in the US and Canada. So, if you start to see your passenger rating drop, you might want to reconsider how you treat your drivers and their vehicles.