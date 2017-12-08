 Skip Nav
The Top 10 YouTube Videos of 2017

Every year, YouTube releases a list of the top trending videos from across the platform. The reason why I love it so much? It doesn't just capture the obvious moments of the year that was; instead, it shows the things that people around the world loved so much that they couldn't help but watch again, things we may have never known about, things that transcend the current events and popular culture that we know oh so well.

In 2017, the list was no exception. Ahead, click through the top 10 videos — all of which went viral, due to the astronomical number of views each one got — and journey from Britain to Thailand to an animated wonderland. All of these videos represent the passion with which the internet consumes its content and the unique cultural touchstones that reached a level of virality this year that earned them a permanent position in the YouTube hall of fame.

10. Children Interrupt BBC News
9. Animated Short Film 'In a Heartbeat'
8. History of the Entire World, I Guess
7. A Bad Lip Reading of Inauguration Day
6. Lady Gaga's Super Bowl Halftime Performance
5. Ed Sheeran Does Carpool Karaoke
4. 12-Year-Old Singing Ventriloquist on America's Got Talent
3. Dude Perfect's Ping Pong Trick Shots 3
2. Kyle Hanagami Choreography Does Ed Sheeran's Shape of You
1. Until We Become Dust From 'The Mask Singer 2'
