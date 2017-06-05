8 Features on iOS 11 That'll Make You Wish It Was Out Already

At Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 5, the company unveiled a series of new software and product updates. In addition to the new macOS High Sierra, watchOS 4, and tvOS 11, Apple introduced iOS 11. The new software update will come with the following new features:

Pay your friends back with Apple Pay : Send money to your friends and family via Apple Pay in an iMessage.

: Send money to your friends and family via Apple Pay in an iMessage. Control Center has a new look : Instead of swiping back and forth to access your music and other features, all of the controls are now on one screen.

: Instead of swiping back and forth to access your music and other features, all of the controls are now on one screen. Siri is getting better : The voices will sound a bit more human and Siri will be able to translate English instantly into Chinese, Spanish, French, German, and Italian.

: The voices will sound a bit more human and Siri will be able to translate English instantly into Chinese, Spanish, French, German, and Italian. Do Not Disturb is coming for drivers : You can now turn on do not disturb if you're driving. Now, if someone contacts you and this feature is on, they'll receive a message that you're driving. As a driver, you won't even get a notification, so that you're fully concentrated on the road. However, you can list certain people who can reply with "urgent" to get through to you.

: You can now turn on do not disturb if you're driving. Now, if someone contacts you and this feature is on, they'll receive a message that you're driving. As a driver, you won't even get a notification, so that you're fully concentrated on the road. However, you can list certain people who can reply with "urgent" to get through to you. The camera is getting better again : If you love portrait mode on the iPhone 7 Plus, you'll now be able to take low-light portraits with iOS 11.

: If you love portrait mode on the iPhone 7 Plus, you'll now be able to take low-light portraits with iOS 11. Do more with your photos : The memories featured in Photos will now use machine learning to identify specific events or figures like a wedding or a pet. You can also create movies out of photos taken in portrait mode, as well as trim live photos or add a long exposure or seamless loop to one.

: The memories featured in Photos will now use machine learning to identify specific events or figures like a wedding or a pet. You can also create movies out of photos taken in portrait mode, as well as trim live photos or add a long exposure or seamless loop to one. Use Apple Music with your friends : "Shared Up Next," lets your friends add music to a playlist without interrupting the current song. The Apple Music app will also show what your friends are listening to.

: "Shared Up Next," lets your friends add music to a playlist without interrupting the current song. The Apple Music app will also show what your friends are listening to. Maps has some needed updates: The Maps app will now include detailed floor plans for malls and airports in major cities, as well as show you your speed limit and give you lane guidance.

Ahead, see some photos of the new features.