Wait Till You See How This Dog Reacts When She's Finally Reunited With Her Puppies

When the Marin Humane Society in Marin, CA, took in a scared dog named Cora, they initially had no idea she was a mama. Once the people at the shelter found out, they set out in search of the babies, which they knew had to be very, very young. According to SFGate, Cora's former owners eventually surrendered the puppies to the shelter, and everything changed for Cora once she saw her babies again. Watch their sweet reunion above, and find even more amazing pet rescue stories here.