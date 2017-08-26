 Skip Nav
Dogs
Bachelor in Paradise's Ben Zorn Has the Cutest Rottweiler You've Ever Seen
Family Life
6 Best Dog Breeds For Families With Small Kids
Dogs
This Is What It Looks Like When Dog Besties Refuse to Leave Each Other

Dog Reunited With Puppies | Video

Wait Till You See How This Dog Reacts When She's Finally Reunited With Her Puppies

Scared mother dog reunited with her puppies

On Saturday, the Marin Humane Society took in a dog surrendered by its owner. They soon discovered the scared, shivering dog had recently had puppies — puppies who were much too young to be separated from mom.After some convincing, the owner surrendered the puppies too. When mom and puppies were reunited, the adorable interaction was captured on video. The great news: Momma dog Cora is back to being a happy, friendly dog and her puppies are in great health too. For more on this sweet family, check out our full story: https://bit.ly/1p922P0

Posted by SFGate on Wednesday, March 9, 2016

When the Marin Humane Society in Marin, CA, took in a scared dog named Cora, they initially had no idea she was a mama. Once the people at the shelter found out, they set out in search of the babies, which they knew had to be very, very young. According to SFGate, Cora's former owners eventually surrendered the puppies to the shelter, and everything changed for Cora once she saw her babies again. Watch their sweet reunion above, and find even more amazing pet rescue stories here.
Join the conversation
Pet RescueAnimal VideosPuppiesDogs
Join The Conversation
Humor
This Is What Happens When Faithful Pit Bull Owners "Attack"
by Hedy Phillips
Pet-Friendly Vacations
Pet Advice
10 Pet-Friendly Hotels For Your Next Vacation
by Hedy Phillips
Pregnancy Announcement With Pets Ideas
Pregnancy
Pets Upstage Their Humans' Big News in These Adorable Pregnancy Announcements
by Lauren Levy
Dog Sad About Rain | Video
Animal Videos
This Dog Is All of Us When the Weather Sucks
by Hedy Phillips
Video of Abandoned Dog Found in a Garbage Bag
Facebook
The Viral Story of an Abandoned Dog Found in a Garbage Bag Will Make Your Heart Cry
by Kelsey Garcia
From Our Partners
Latest Dogs, Cats, and Other Pets
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds