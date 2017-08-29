Spot the Difference — Is It a Leopard, Jaguar, or Cheetah?

Spot the Differences Between Leopards, Jaguars, and Cheetahs
Source: Flickr user macjewell
A leopard by any other name would still look as sweet . . . but it wouldn't technically be a leopard. You see, even though some people call out these big cat species interchangeably, there is actually quite a difference among their spots. Take a look below at photos of each, and then try to ace our big cats quiz!
- Cheetah: (Scientific name: Acinonyx jubatus) No rosettes here, the Cheetahs have solid, evenly distributed spots.
- Leopard: (Scientific name: Panthera pardus) These cats have a pattern that looks flower like — called rosettes — in large numbers with a slightly different color inside.
- Jaguar: (Scientific name: Panthera onca) Jaguars' markings also include rosetted dots but they sometimes have spots in the center as well as a darker, thicker outline. Typically, there are larger rosettes in smaller numbers on this species.
Source: Flickr user tambako
Source: Flickr user macjewell
Source: Flickr user tambako