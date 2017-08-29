 Skip Nav
Pet Advice
13 Stores That Will Welcome Your Dog With Open Arms
Dogs
Bachelor in Paradise's Ben Zorn Has the Cutest Rottweiler You've Ever Seen
Dogs
This Is What It Looks Like When Dog Besties Refuse to Leave Each Other

Spot the Differences Between Leopards, Jaguars, and Cheetahs

Spot the Difference — Is It a Leopard, Jaguar, or Cheetah?


Source: Flickr user macjewell

A leopard by any other name would still look as sweet . . . but it wouldn't technically be a leopard. You see, even though some people call out these big cat species interchangeably, there is actually quite a difference among their spots. Take a look below at photos of each, and then try to ace our big cats quiz!

  • Cheetah: (Scientific name: Acinonyx jubatus) No rosettes here, the Cheetahs have solid, evenly distributed spots.


    • Source: Flickr user tambako

  • Leopard: (Scientific name: Panthera pardus) These cats have a pattern that looks flower like — called rosettes — in large numbers with a slightly different color inside.


    • Source: Flickr user macjewell

  • Jaguar: (Scientific name: Panthera onca) Jaguars' markings also include rosetted dots but they sometimes have spots in the center as well as a darker, thicker outline. Typically, there are larger rosettes in smaller numbers on this species.


    • Source: Flickr user tambako

Join the conversation
LeopardsCheetahsJaguarsWild AnimalsScience
Join The Conversation
Ganeshram15438464 Ganeshram15438464 3 years
Great.Now I'll b able to tell difference between d three cats
Hartful15107838 Hartful15107838 3 years
matroushka matroushka 4 years
hi, can you help me out identifying a certain fur type. it is greenish grayish with dark stripes. i dont know how i can send you the picture
jennjennnbubba jennjennnbubba 5 years
Ha, everyone around here calls everything leopard print. Now I can politely inform them the obvious differences, lol.
Assistant-Community-Manager Assistant-Community-Manager 5 years
Who knew!  So glad I'm now knowledgeable in cat spots!
Xyre Xyre 5 years
Meowza!
popmusicprincess popmusicprincess 8 years
Kool Now I'll be able to tell the difference. Thanks
Animal Videos
Who Does the Monster Mash Better Than This Owl? Nothing and No One
by Hedy Phillips
Best Pet Rescue Stories 2016
Wild Animals
13 of the Most Amazing Pet Rescue Stories From 2016
by Hedy Phillips
Cute Panda GIFs
Humor
14 Times Pandas Were the Cutest Animals on the Face of This Planet
by Hedy Phillips
Gorilla Adopts Kittens | Video
Animal Videos
You Won't Believe What This Gorilla Does When She's Given Kittens
by Hedy Phillips
Meerkat Sleeping With Stuffed Animals | Video
Animal Videos
Sleepy Meerkat Is All of Us During the Afternoon Lull
by Hedy Phillips
From Our Partners
Latest Dogs, Cats, and Other Pets
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds