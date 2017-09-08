 Skip Nav
Pet Advice
13 Stores That Will Welcome Your Dog With Open Arms
Dogs
Bachelor in Paradise's Ben Zorn Has the Cutest Rottweiler You've Ever Seen
Pet Advice
12 Facts You Never Knew About Pet Food
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Tinkerbelle the Dog's Roman Holiday Looks Ridiculously Fun

Tinkerbelle is a five-pound Papitese (Papillon/Maltese) from New York and an award-winning trained model, actor, travel blogger, and fashionista with over 100K followers on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter combined as well as two viral music videos on YouTube!

My travels have taken me to a lot of special destinations, but my past #TravelingTink adventure to Rome was definitely one for the books! Traveling overseas was something I was born and meant to do!

Checking in to the pet-friendly luxury hotel NH Collection Roma Palazzo Cinquecento made my arrival extra special! I was provided with these classic custom NH Collection dog bowls and homemade Italian dog treats! There is also a complementary bottled water left in the room every day, so I would never go thirsty!
Tinkerbelle the Dog's Roman Holiday Looks Ridiculously Fun
There was never lack of Espresso in Rome!
Sightseeing was a must in Rome and the Trevi Fountain was my first stop to throw a coin in over my left shoulder of course!
Experienced the Raphael Rooms and they were impressive . . . I guess . . .
Tinkerbelle the Dog's Roman Holiday Looks Ridiculously Fun
Tinkerbelle the Dog's Roman Holiday Looks Ridiculously Fun
Then I went to the Colosseum . . .
. . . but had to come back at night for an epic night shot!
In between sightseeing, I got to eat all the delicious Italian food . . .
Tinkerbelle the Dog's Roman Holiday Looks Ridiculously Fun
. . . and sip on a traditional Italian Aperol Spritz!
Of course, I had to cool off with some gelato that basically was the size of me!
The Roman Forum and Ruins were definitely breathtaking!
And can we talk about the Spanish Steps?!
I even got to take in the Moses sculpture by Michelangelo!
And of course it wouldn't be a #travelingtink adventure without photo opps!
Tinkerbelle the Dog's Roman Holiday Looks Ridiculously Fun
Tinkerbelle the Dog's Roman Holiday Looks Ridiculously Fun
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
ItalyRomeDogsTravel
Join The Conversation
Digital Life
The Viral Story of This Tied-Up and Abandoned Dog Has an Unexpected Ending
by Kelsey Garcia
Wine Bar George at Disney Springs
Walt Disney World
by Erin Cullum
Instagram and Travel
Travel
by Annie Gabillet
Roger's Gardens Magic and Mayhem Halloween Boutique
Harry Potter
by Brinton Parker
Filipino Food Guide
Travel
10 Filipino Foods You Should Know About
by Celeste Noche
From Our Partners
Latest Dogs, Cats, and Other Pets
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds