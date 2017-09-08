Tinkerbelle the Dog's Roman Holiday Looks Ridiculously Fun

Tinkerbelle is a five-pound Papitese (Papillon/Maltese) from New York and an award-winning trained model, actor, travel blogger, and fashionista with over 100K followers on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter combined as well as two viral music videos on YouTube!

My travels have taken me to a lot of special destinations, but my past #TravelingTink adventure to Rome was definitely one for the books! Traveling overseas was something I was born and meant to do!