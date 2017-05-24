These Abandoned Disney Park Photos Look Like Scenes From a Postapocalyptic World

When we think of Disney World, "creepy" doesn't usually come to mind. But photos of Walt Disney World's first water park, called Disney's River Country, are making us rethink just how sugary sweet all things Disney-related really are. The park, now abandoned, opened in 1976 and closed up shop 25 years later. Just last year, a pool within the park was filled with concrete.

Photojournalist Seph Lawless, who explores eerie abandoned locations all over the country, captured images inside the Orlando park, from vine-covered bridges to overgrown trees and mud-laden former water slides. Admidst the ruins, you can still imagine the former glory of the park, but that glory has long since been lost.

Lawless will include the Disney park's images in his upcoming book, Autopsy of America: The Death of a Nation, out May 30. Take a look at the apocalypse-like scene at Disney World's first water park ahead, and follow Seph's work on his Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook.